Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

At approximately 12:10 am, the victim observed the suspect seated inside of their vehicle at the listed location. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect produced a firearm. A struggle ensued and the victim was able to disarm the suspect. The suspect fled the scene. A firearm was recovered. There were no injuries.

The suspect can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.