Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,649 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:10 am, the victim observed the suspect seated inside of their vehicle at the listed location. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect produced a firearm. A struggle ensued and the victim was able to disarm the suspect. The suspect fled the scene. A firearm was recovered. There were no injuries.

 

The suspect can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

 

You just read:

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.