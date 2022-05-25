Submit Release
California Adopts More Aggressive Water Conservation Measures

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement after the State Water Resources Control Board adopted emergency water conservation regulations today in response to the Governor’s March Executive Order

“California is facing a drought crisis and every local water agency and Californian needs to step up on conservation efforts. I am hopeful the measures enacted by the State Water Board will lead to a reduction of water use across the state. These conservation measures are increasingly important as we enter the summer months. I’m asking all Californians to step up, because every single drop counts.”

The State Water Resources Control Board voted unanimously today to implement a statewide ban on watering of non-functional turf in the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors, as well as regulations requiring local agencies to implement water use restrictions amid the possibility that water supplies may be up to 20% lower due to extreme weather. 

Water saving tips can be found at www.saveourwater.com. For the latest on drought, please visit drought.ca.gov.

