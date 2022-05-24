Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 24, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:46 P.M.
Opening Prayer by the U.S. Chaplain Margaret Grun Kibben.
Communications Received
The Speaker submits for the record the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council Annual Report.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
May 24, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 6 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 6, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 204 Health
HR 205 Education
HR 206 Rules
HR 207 Aging and Older Adult Services
HB 2611 Transportation
HB 2612 State Government
HB 2613 Health
HB 2614 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2619 Education
SB 230 Finance
SB 848 Health
SB 1043 State Government
SB 1186 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 1644 To Appropriations
HB 1958 To Appropriations
HB 1972 To Appropriations
HB 2116 To Appropriations
HB 2253 To Appropriations
HB 2265 To Appropriations
HB 2361 To Appropriations
HB 2420 To Appropriations
HB 2428 To Appropriations
HB 2520 To Appropriations
HB 2530 To Appropriations
HB 2554 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 2062 From Consumer Affairs to Urban Affairs
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 398 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1486 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1571 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2139 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2214 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2255 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2437 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2441 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2550 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 291 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 915 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 761 From Consumer Affairs as Committed
HB 1780 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 2404 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 2405 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2406 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2407 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2408 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2409 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2410 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2411 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 1092 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1093 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1393 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1419 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1988 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2032 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2290 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2344 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2527 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2580 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 199 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2100 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2337 From Transportation as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 151
HB 152
HB 359
HB 844
HB 845
HB 1577
HB 1862
HB 2042
HB 2048
HB 2485
HB 2526
HB 2585
SB 153
SB 317
SB 736
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 151
HB 152
HB 359
HB 844
HB 845
HB 1577
HB 1862
HB 2042
HB 2048
SB 153
SB 736
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Concurrent Resolution establishing the Task Force on Women Veterans' Health Care within the Joint State Government Commission.
|
203 – 0
|
A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States and the United States Environmental Protection Agency to take action and end regulations relating to vehicle emissions testing.
|
121 – 82
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.