Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 24, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:46 P.M.

Opening Prayer by the U.S. Chaplain Margaret Grun Kibben.

Communications Received

The Speaker submits for the record the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council Annual Report.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

May 24, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 6 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 6, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 204 Health

HR 205 Education

HR 206 Rules

HR 207 Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2611 Transportation

HB 2612 State Government

HB 2613 Health

HB 2614 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2619 Education

SB 230 Finance

SB 848 Health

SB 1043 State Government

SB 1186 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 1644 To Appropriations

HB 1958 To Appropriations

HB 1972 To Appropriations

HB 2116 To Appropriations

HB 2253 To Appropriations

HB 2265 To Appropriations

HB 2361 To Appropriations

HB 2420 To Appropriations

HB 2428 To Appropriations

HB 2520 To Appropriations

HB 2530 To Appropriations

HB 2554 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 2062 From Consumer Affairs to Urban Affairs

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 398 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1486 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1571 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2139 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2214 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2255 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2437 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2441 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2550 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 291 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 915 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 761 From Consumer Affairs as Committed

HB 1780 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2404 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2405 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2406 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2407 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2408 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2409 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2410 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2411 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 1092 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1093 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1393 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1419 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1988 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2032 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2290 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2344 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2527 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2580 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 199 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2100 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2337 From Transportation as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 844

HB 845

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2042

HB 2048

HB 2485

HB 2526

HB 2585

SB 153

SB 317

SB 736

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 844

HB 845

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2042

HB 2048

SB 153

SB 736

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 129 A Concurrent Resolution establishing the Task Force on Women Veterans' Health Care within the Joint State Government Commission. 203 – 0 HR 190 A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States and the United States Environmental Protection Agency to take action and end regulations relating to vehicle emissions testing. 121 – 82

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.