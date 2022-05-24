Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 24, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:46 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by the U.S. Chaplain Margaret Grun Kibben.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submits for the record the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council Annual Report.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

May 24, 2022

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 6 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, June 6, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 204     Health

HR 205     Education

HR 206     Rules

HR 207     Aging and Older Adult Services

 

HB 2611   Transportation

HB 2612   State Government

HB 2613   Health

HB 2614   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2619   Education

                   

SB 230      Finance

 

SB 848      Health

 

SB 1043    State Government

 

SB 1186    Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1644      To Appropriations

HB 1958      To Appropriations

HB 1972      To Appropriations

HB 2116      To Appropriations

HB 2253      To Appropriations

HB 2265      To Appropriations

HB 2361      To Appropriations

HB 2420      To Appropriations

HB 2428      To Appropriations

HB 2520      To Appropriations

HB 2530      To Appropriations

HB 2554      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 2062      From Consumer Affairs to Urban Affairs

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 398        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1486      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1571      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2139      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2214      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2255      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2437      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2441      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2550      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 291         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 915         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 761        From Consumer Affairs as Committed

HB 1780      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2404      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2405      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2406      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2407      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2408      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2409      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2410      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2411      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 1092      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1093      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1393      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1419      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1988      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2032      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2290      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2344      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2527      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2580      From Judiciary as Committed

HR 199        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2100      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2337      From Transportation as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 844

HB 845

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2042

HB 2048

HB 2485

HB 2526

HB 2585

SB 153

SB 317

SB 736

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 151

HB 152

HB 359

HB 844

HB 845

HB 1577

HB 1862

HB 2042

HB 2048

SB 153

SB 736

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 129

A Concurrent Resolution establishing the Task Force on Women Veterans' Health Care within the Joint State Government Commission.

203 – 0   

HR 190

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States and the United States Environmental Protection Agency to take action and end regulations relating to vehicle emissions testing.

121 – 82 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

