Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,633 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of the victims who lost their lives in the Uvalde school shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (May 24, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring the victims who lost their lives in Uvalde, Texas.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately and return to full-staff at sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022. 

The president’s statement can be found here

Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson expressed their condolences to those affected by the shooting in a joint statement:

“We are absolutely devastated to learn about the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. It’s hard to imagine a more heinous crime, and we pray for the students, educators, families, law enforcement officers, and everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence. Even as we mourn for the victims, we urge parents and students to download the SAFEUT app and to say something if you see warning signs.”

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of the victims who lost their lives in the Uvalde school shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.