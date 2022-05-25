Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of the victims who lost their lives in the Uvalde school shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (May 24, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring the victims who lost their lives in Uvalde, Texas.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately and return to full-staff at sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The president’s statement can be found here.

Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson expressed their condolences to those affected by the shooting in a joint statement:

“We are absolutely devastated to learn about the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. It’s hard to imagine a more heinous crime, and we pray for the students, educators, families, law enforcement officers, and everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence. Even as we mourn for the victims, we urge parents and students to download the SAFEUT app and to say something if you see warning signs.”

###