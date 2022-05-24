Burgum directs flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Texas school shooting victims

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday, May 28, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of the victims of today’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.