VELL Answers the Health Tech Call by Releasing the First Holistic Wellness App
JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vell Health, a technology leader in wellness and holistic health, today announced the release of its mobile application that will transform the way we engage with daily health practices and physicians while enhancing our quality of life.
“VELL is so important today because it separates the wheat from the chaff to help bring order to the chaos,” says Dr. Ron Gazze MD, Medical Director at Nextera Energy. “We tend to suffer from information overload where people get so much data about their health but don’t know what to do with it. They don’t know what applies to their situation and if the facts they hear are trustworthy. That’s where a good holistic app like Vell comes into play to bring it all together in a reliable and usable way.”
The VELL Health App is the world's first holistic health system designed to optimize your health - on demand. This unique 5 pillar-based comprehensive platform is reinforced with artificial intelligence, real-time graphs, immediate feedback, and life pattern awareness. Choose your ailment focus and follow daily recommendations to optimize your health, supplement your medical care, and augment your follow-up visits with your physicians.
VELL is also a call to action for curated, custom holistic treatment programs, made simple, fun, and effective. Arthritis, migraines, anxiety, chronic pain, immune, hormonal, eczema, and other issues are addressed. VELL will put you on the path of wellness by guiding you with meditation and other mental health tools, food therapy, supplement recommendations, treatment suggestions, and fitness regimens. Our vetted content therapists, experts, and health advisory board offer a thorough and thoughtful approach to achieving the optimal level of your Vell-powered Vellness.
VELL Health App is available for free download via the Apple Store and Google Play or on www.vellhealth.com/downloads.
About Vell Health: VELL Health LLC is a Florida company, with offices in California. Vell was founded by Dr. Ken Grey, holistic physician, TV personality, healing cuisine author, artist, integrative medicine innovator, host of Maximum Health "Quality Living " Radio on NPR. Built at the intersection of wellness and technology, VELL HEALTH features innovative self-care techniques that treat common ailments such as chronic pain or anxiety with a personalized approach specific to each individual’s needs. It is a membership dedicated to helping you understand what works best for you.
