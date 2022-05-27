Erin Flynn – From Investment Banker to Fine Jewelry Designer – in a Revealing Forbes Magazine Interview

Erin Flynn, Founder of Erin Flynn Jewelry

I really missed that creative outlet, and I wanted to redesign my life from the ground up.” — Erin Flynn, Founder of Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview at Forbes.com, Erin Flynn explores her transition from investment banker to fine jewelry designer. Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry is an unlikely success story. Stretched between a demanding career in finance and raising two sons as a single mother, there was little room on her plate for her true passion and a two-decade-long side hustle—designing and making jewelry. She loved it so much that she gladly gave up her own much-needed sleep to sketch new jewelry designs after her sons were asleep.

Eventually, Flynn chose to follow her passion and dedicate herself full-time to jewelry. As she tells Forbes, “I really missed that creative outlet, and I wanted to redesign my life from the ground up. There comes a point in life where you don't want to do things just because it's what you've been doing. And I wanted to show my kids that it's important to follow dreams and to go after things that feel right. Life’s not just about chasing money or status or career

Ready to follow her own advice and outlook on life, Flynn left her finance job, intending to launch her own jewelry company. But she wanted to do it right and realized she needed to further educate herself about the dynamics and inner workings of the industry. She applied for a job on the sales floor at Tiffany’s to learn everything she could about the art and business of fine jewelry.

Flynn proceeded to spend a year at Tiffany & Co., followed by another two years at Cartier, meeting customers, and learning how and why they buy. She loved it. She also spent those years poring over magazines, tearing out inspirational photos, and working on sketches. She took classes to learn CAD (Computer-Aided Design, a 3D digital model of an object) and to study diamonds and colored stones and began creating 3D designs, having them printed in plastic to see them at scale.

Then in 2021, she finally launched Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry, featuring three collections as well as an instantly popular custom design option, a favorite among customers with heirloom jewelry they’d like to reimagine. Customization is one of her favorite design challenges: some clients come in knowing how they’d like the piece reworked; for others, she’ll send a variety of designs from which to choose.

In building her collections, Flynn’s goal was to rethink and recast traditional designs in unexpected ways. A standout piece is the Champagne Bubbles necklace, one of Flynn’s favorites because, much like her life path, it turns conventional assumptions on their heads by having the diamonds go up instead of down.

Her Happy Life gemstone ring was inspired by the widespread shift to working from home during the pandemic. Small stones sprinkle each side of a large gemstone, representing three phases of life: the childhood phase of learning; adulthood and chasing dreams; and the latter part of life when we perhaps give back and help others. All of the stones are customizable. The Megawatt ring is a customer favorite for its unique alternating clusters of pavé diamonds with marquis diamonds.