KJ Marketing Group Launches “Marketing Makeover” Podcast on May 25th

“Marketing Makeover” with KJ Marketing Group uses strategic marketing veteran’s expertise to help businesses identify and overcome current day issuesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KJ Marketing Group is pleased to announce the launch of new podcast, “Marketing Makeover” with Kristina Johnson which will premiere Wednesday, May 25th at 10:30 a.m. CDT. The podcast will air monthly and features CEO Kristina Johnson addressing the issues of doing business in 2022 with other business and thought leaders.
After 15-years working in media and marketing, Kristina Johnson successfully launched and expanded her own marketing agency, KJ Marketing Group, during the Covid-19 pandemic. After succeeding in America's third largest city in one of the most challenging business climates, Kristina is now taking over the airwaves to share her expertise and make marketing know-how accessible and attainable to all.
“Marketing Makeover” offers small business owners an opportunity to present marketing pain points to a leading expert. KJM CEO Kristina Johnson then uses her extensive knowledge and consultative approach to strategize and overcome these issues, ultimately helping the business achieve greater success.
While each episode will tackle marketing obstacles and and recommendations, each episode will also feature a current day business topic, including:
• Women in Business
• Women CEOs
• Making your Mark in your Industry
• Women Juggling Work / Life Balance
• Women Marketing themselves in Male-dominated Industries
• Working Moms Having It All
The podcast is filmed in a state-of-the-art media production studio housed in KJ Marketing Group’s brand new office space in the Woodlands. The recording studio will also be an additional offering to KJ Marketing's clients for their video production needs.
Kristina Johnson is an influential business leader dedicated to assisting businesses with effective marketing campaigns based on data-driven analytics. She enjoys becoming fully immersed in her clients’ brands and strategizing a clear ROI while also tackling current day issues in business and life. The "Marketing Makeover" podcast will allow Kristina to share her portfolio of knowledge to all with her signature style and hard-driving, infectious enthusiasm.
"Marketing Makeover" with Kristina Johnson airs monthly and can be viewed on the KJ Marketing Group YouTube channel, Facebook Watch, Instagram TV, or listen on your favorite podcast platform, such as Spotify, Apple, or IHeart Radio Podcasts.
