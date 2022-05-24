St. Johnsbury Barracks/MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE:

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4003616

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/24/2022 @ 1216 Hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Saint J Subaru

WEATHER: Clear & Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samantha Rossi

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Wheelock, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor, front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Briana Bocelli

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor, rear end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 664 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Operator 2 was traveling southbound on US Route 5 and stopped abruptly due to traffic. Operator 1 attempted to brake as well but was unable to do so prior to striking the rear bumper of operator 2’s vehicle. Damage was minor and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819