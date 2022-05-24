St. Johnsbury Barracks/MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE:
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4003616
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/24/2022 @ 1216 Hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Saint J Subaru
WEATHER: Clear & Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Samantha Rossi
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Wheelock, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor, front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Briana Bocelli
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor, rear end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 664 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Operator 2 was traveling southbound on US Route 5 and stopped abruptly due to traffic. Operator 1 attempted to brake as well but was unable to do so prior to striking the rear bumper of operator 2’s vehicle. Damage was minor and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819