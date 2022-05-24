St. Albans Barracks / Careless and negligent operation, reckless endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A2002649

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 southbound in town of Georgia, near mile marker 108

VIOLATION: Reckless endangerment, careless & negligent operation

ACCUSED: Dyllon M. Camley

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

A St. Albans man is facing charges following an incident Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, during which he displayed a handgun at a state trooper while driving on Interstate 89 in the town of Georgia.

The suspect, identified as Dyllon M. Camley, 29, of St. Albans, was cited to appear at 8:30 a.m. June 20 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans to answer charges of reckless endangerment and careless & negligent operation.

The incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday when Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio was southbound on the interstate and observed a vehicle ahead of him traveling well in excess of the posted 65 mph speed limit. Detective Mattuchio was driving an unmarked Vermont State Police Jeep Cherokee and was on duty at the time. He accelerated and caught up with the vehicle, a black 2006 Mercedes station wagon, which the detective paced at approximately 100 mph in the passing lane on I-89. The station wagon abruptly pulled into the travel lane, and as Detective Mattuchio pulled even with the Mercedes, its operator, later identified as Camley, displayed a handgun.

Detective Mattuchio pulled behind the station wagon, activated his blue lights and initiated a high-risk traffic stop. The operator was compliant and cooperative. Detective Mattuchio located and seized from inside Camley’s vehicle a loaded handgun that had a round in the chamber. Camley received a citation on the above charges and was released from the traffic stop.

This investigation remains ongoing, and further charges are possible. The Vermont State Police is working with the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office on this case.

No additional information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Camley’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8:30 a.m. June 20

COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N