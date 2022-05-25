ProSearch and eDiscovery Today Announce Educational Partnership
ProSearch & eDiscovery Today have partnered to educate legal professionals on best practices, enabling organizations to transform their discovery processes.
We are pleased to partner with Doug Austin, an industry veteran who offers trusted advice and education to help legal professionals prepare for what’s coming next.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, is pleased to announce an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy trends, best practices and case law.
— Brian Meegan, director of sales and marketing for ProSearch
The partnership enables ProSearch and eDiscovery Today to combine forces to educate legal professionals on best practices to enable organizations to transform their discovery processes.
“Legal teams are facing overwhelming volumes of data from chat, collaboration apps and Microsoft 365, while grappling with complex data privacy obligations. We deploy technology to meet these formidable challenges in litigation discovery, investigations, and compliance,” says Brian Meegan, director of sales and marketing for ProSearch. “We are pleased to partner with Doug Austin, an industry veteran who offers trusted advice and education to help legal professionals prepare for what’s coming next.”
“Discovery challenges today aren’t limited to just litigation. They extend to investigations, compliance and information governance as well” said Doug Austin, Editor of the eDiscovery Today blog. “I’m excited to work with the experts at ProSearch, who understand how the complex landscape of discovery relates to other legal disciplines, to educate legal professionals on how to leverage technology and best practices to address today’s legal and discovery challenges!”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for over eleven years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About ProSearch
ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborate with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.
