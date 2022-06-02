e.Republic Introduces Market Fellows and Expands Executive Bench
EINPresswire.com/ -- e.Republic, the parent company of Government Technology, has announced the establishment of a bench of experts to provide input and guidance on the latest developments in the gov tech market.
The inaugural Market Fellows include Chelsea Collier (Digi.City), Jeff Cook (Shea & Company), Anthony Jamison (CivStart), Frank Jarolimek-Proner (MergerTech), Steve Ressler (The Brydon Group), David Shohet (MergerTech), Doug Shumway (Public Ventures) and Bryce Stirton (Responder Corp.).
“Each of these individuals is well known in the gov tech market, with a range of backgrounds and expertise that make them invaluable resources,” said e.Republic Deputy Chief Innovation Officer Joe Morris who will be overseeing the program. “We are very excited to collaborate with them and jointly help to build innovative government that works for everyone.”
e.Republic’s Market Fellows will continue to accelerate e.Republic’s market intelligence and advisory work and further contribute to the company’s products, events, and expertise in the gov tech market.
After a record-setting 2021, the company also is pleased to announce organizational new hires and promotions to accelerate e.Republic’s momentum. “e.Republic continues its track record of leading the state and local market now through the launch of an industry-first Market Fellows program and is further positioned for accelerated growth with the additions and enhancements we are making to our leadership team,” said Cathilea Robinett, e.Republic’s Chief Executive Officer and President.
Notable new leaders include Mike Driessen as Vice President of Subscription Services, who will be overseeing GT Navigator, Industry Insider (formerly Techwire) and Industry Academy as part of his new role. Brian Cohen, the former Vice Chancellor and University CIO for CUNY, was also recently named Vice President of the Centers for Digital Government and Digital Education.
In addition, Vice Presidents Teri Takai and Phil Bertolini were recently promoted to Senior Vice Presidents of the Center for Digital Government. Takai is the former CIO of the States of Michigan and California as well as the U.S. Department of Defense. Bertolini is the former deputy county executive and CIO for Oakland County, Michigan. Both Takai and Bertolini were named one of Governing Magazine’s Public Officials of the Year and Government Technology Magazine’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers before joining e.Republic.
Mark Androvich
