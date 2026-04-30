Government Technology Names 2026 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers, Honoring the People Behind Public-Sector Innovation

Government Technology announces the Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers for 2026, and celebrates 25 years of recognizing the leaders driving public-sector innovation.

Celebrating 25 years of recognizing the leaders driving people-centered innovation in state and local government and education

This year’s honorees span the full breadth of the public sector, from large states to small jurisdictions and classrooms, but what stands out is their focus on improving people’s experiences.” — Noelle Knell, Executive Editor of Government Technology

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2026 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers, marking the 25th anniversary of its flagship awards program recognizing public-sector technology leaders driving meaningful change. Over the past quarter-century, this national recognition program has honored more than 650 public-sector leaders across state and local government and education, including chief information officers, chief information security officers, AI leaders, and educators who use technology to deliver tangible results for the people and communities they serve."For 25 years, the Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers awards have recognized leaders who use technology to improve how government and education work in real, everyday ways," said Noelle Knell, Executive Editor of Government Technology. "This year’s honorees span the full breadth of the public sector, from large states to small jurisdictions and classrooms, but what stands out is their focus on improving people’s experiences. Whether modernizing systems or introducing new capabilities, their work is ultimately about making services more accessible, responsive, and effective."Honorees are selected through a nomination process drawing on insights from across Government Technology's data, editorial, events, and executive teams, along with leaders from the Center for Digital Education – a sister brand focused on helping K-12 and higher education leaders navigate rapid technological transformation. External nominations are also accepted. Candidates are evaluated for leadership, forward-thinking approaches, and measurable progress.Read the winners' stories at https://www.govtech.com/top-25 Government Technology's 2026 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers:* Liana Bailey-Crimmins, Former CIO, California* Jorge Cardenas, CIO, Brownsville, Texas* Bruce Coffing, CISO, Chicago* Viggo Forde, CIO, Snohomish County, Washington* Robert Fulk, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, Indiana Secretary of State* Timothy Galluzi, CIO, Nevada* Cynthia Guerra, Executive Chief Assistant Public Defender for Operations, Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office, Florida* Troy Horton, CIO, Illinois Health & Human Services Group* Michael Mayta, CIO, Wichita, Kansas* Melanie McDonough, Chief Innovation & AI Officer, Lebanon, New Hampshire* Kelly Moan, CISO & Head of Cyber Command, New York City* Ryan Murray, CISO, Arizona* Suma Nallapati, Chief AI & Information Officer, Denver* Anthony O'Neill, CISO & Chief Risk Officer, Massachusetts* Dru Rai, CIO, New York* Josiah Raiche, Chief AI Officer, Vermont* Denise Reilly-Hughes, CIO, Vermont* Kristi Rice, Cybersecurity Educator, Spotsylvania, Virginia* Anh Selissen, CIO, Texas Department of Transportation* Jason Snyder, CIO, Massachusetts* Art Thompson, CIO, Detroit* James Twigger, CIO, Tamarac, Florida* Jaime Wascalus, CIO, St. Paul, Minnesota* Mark Wittenburg, CIO, Raleigh, North Carolina* Lin Zhou, VP, CIO & Executive Director for AI & Quantum Computing, Texas Tech UniversityAbout Government TechnologyGovernment Technology is the premier information platform on the smart use of technology in state and local government. Learn more at www.govtech.com Government Technology and the Center for Digital Education are trusted brands of e.Republic. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

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