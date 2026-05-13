A New Blueprint for Health & Human Services: HHS 2030 Launches to Drive Market Transformation

Launched by Governing, Government Technology, and Global True North, HHS 2030 is a national initiative accelerating the future of health and human services.

Governing, Government Technology, and Global True North launch initiative for senior state leaders and partners shaping the future of HHS delivery

Health and human services touch more lives than almost any other area of government, and the decisions being made right now will have consequences for years to come.” — CEO of e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governing and Government Technology , in partnership with Global True North , today announced the launch of the HHS 2030 Program, a multi-year leadership platform that convenes senior state health and human services leaders to address immediate challenges and help shape the future of HHS systems through 2030.The HHS 2030 Program is a national initiative bringing together a curated group of leaders from state HHS agencies, select private-sector companies, and a steering committee of former HHS leaders to accelerate modernization across the $3.3 trillion health and human services industry. Participation is limited and invitation-based, enabling more candid dialogue, deeper collaboration, and a focus on actionable outcomes.“Health and human services touch more lives than almost any other area of government, and the decisions being made right now will have consequences for years to come," said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic, the parent company of Governing and Government Technology. "We have a real opportunity and responsibility to rethink how these systems will work for the next decade. Working with Global True North, we are inviting the right leaders to focus on the challenges of today and intentionally shape what comes next.”The Program launches at a pivotal moment for health and human services agencies. Federal policy shifts, evolving funding models, and rising demand for services are placing new pressure on state and local leaders responsible for programs such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), child welfare, child support, and behavioral health services. At the same time, rapid advances in technology and growing expectations for more integrated, accessible services are reshaping how care and assistance must be delivered.“This Program creates something HHS leaders rarely have right now – a sustained, trusted environment to work through immediate challenges and build real clarity on long-term direction,” said Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer for e.Republic. “Just as importantly, it creates continuity so leaders can build shared understanding and momentum over time.”The initiative leverages Global True North’s deep subject-matter expertise, policy insight, and established relationships across the HHS ecosystem with the platform, reach, and execution capabilities of Governing and Government Technology.“I truly believe that we are at the dawn of a renaissance in health and human services. The intentional alignment of battle-tested leaders, a deepening understanding of influences impacting children and families, and the impact,” said Justin Brown, CEO of Global True North and former Oklahoma Secretary of Human Services. “HHS 2030 is a venue for state leaders to co-create the future for the nation’s most important system and to consider current events as catalysts for long-term system reform. This work will allow HHS to move from a defensive posture to one of action and transformation.”The Program’s agenda will address both near-term pressures and long-term system evolution, including:* Workforce capacity expansion through technology, operational redesign, and community partnerships* System capacity and operational capability* Strategic approaches to navigating rural health access, broadband, and digital service delivery* Medicaid modernization, including delivery, eligibility, and supporting technology infrastructure* Rising payment errors and program integrity pressures across SNAP, Medicaid, and other HHS systemsThe HHS 2030 Program builds on e.Republic’s expanding portfolio of national leadership communities:* AI Council* City Manager Innovation Council* Cybersecurity Council* Future of Data Council* Government Efficiency Council* Higher Education AI Council* Higher Education IT Leadership Council* K-12 Education Leadership Council* Digital States Program* Digital Communities ProgramParticipation in the HHS 2030 Program is limited to senior leaders shaping strategy, policy, and operations across the HHS ecosystem. A select number of opportunities are available to companies with solutions and expertise committed to advancing innovation and long-term transformation.For more information, visit www.governing.com/hhs-2030-program About Global True NorthGlobal True North is a boutique health and human services public benefit transformation agency committed to transforming HHS systems. Learn more at https://globaltruenorth.org/ About GoverningGoverning is a leading source of news, analysis, and insight for state and local government leaders. Learn more at www.governing.com About Government TechnologyGovernment Technology is the premier information platform on the smart use of technology in state and local government. Learn more at www.govtech.com Governing and Government Technology are trusted brands of e.Republic. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

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