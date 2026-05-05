e.Republic Unveils AI-Driven Transformation of Industry Navigator, Redefining How Companies Succeed in the Public Sector

With Industry Navigator's 'Navi' AI agent, users ask questions in plain English and receive immediate, expert-level answers, with no manual navigation required.

Market-leading platform features Navi, an AI-powered agent delivering instant intelligence for organizations selling into state & local government and education

For the first time, teams can ask complex questions about their target jurisdictions, accounts, contacts, and opportunities, and receive clear, data-driven answers in seconds.” — Joe Morris, Chief Innovation Officer at e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic today announced a major transformation of Industry Navigator , its flagship intelligence platform for technology companies selling IT products and services to state and local government and education (SLED). The evolution introduces Navi, a new AI-powered experience that redefines how users access, analyze, and act on one of the industry’s most comprehensive procurement datasets. Industry Navigator’s Navi now functions as a purpose-built SLED analyst, able to understand natural language inputs, interpret user intent, and surface expert-level insights to guide users to the most relevant market opportunities in seconds. With this release, users are no longer limited to predefined search categories, structured filters, or manual workflows. Every user now has a “super-user” experience, with the full platform intelligence accessible through a single, conversational interface.“For years, getting full value from Industry Navigator’s procurement and market data required time, expertise, and manual analysis,” said Joe Morris, Chief Innovation Officer at e.Republic. “Now, that barrier is gone. For the first time, teams can interact with Industry Navigator the way they'd work with their smartest analyst. They can ask complex questions about their target jurisdictions, accounts, contacts, and opportunities, and receive clear, data-driven answers in seconds. What used to take hours of research now happens in a conversation, and that fundamentally changes how our customers can identify opportunities, prioritize their efforts, and compete in the $160 billion state and local IT market.”A Platform Evolution | From Search to Expert-Level InsightWith this transformation, Industry Navigator moves from a research tool to an operational platform that actively supports go-to-market execution. Key capabilities now include:* Conversational interaction — users ask questions in plain English and receive immediate, expert-level answers, no manual navigation required* AI-driven insights — the platform interprets intent and surfaces the most relevant insights proactively, eliminating fragmented research steps* First-ever site-wide search and indexing — the entire depth of Industry Navigator's data foundation is now accessible through a single interface* Faster, more confident bid/no-bid decisions — users are guided to the most important opportunities in real time, not after hours of analysis* A personalized experience that improves over time — Industry Navigator adapts to each user, becoming more tailored the more it is usedFrom Data Points to Data StrategyIndustry Navigator is built on more than 15 years of procurement, budget, vendor, and intent data across hundreds of thousands of state and local government and education jurisdictions. The depth of proprietary data now translates directly into decision-ready insight, reducing the time and effort required to identify, evaluate, and act on opportunities. The enhanced capabilities are designed to support marketing and sales teams uniquely.* Marketing teams can more precisely identify and prioritize high-potential accounts, size markets, and refine targeting strategies using real-time budget, intent, and planning signals* Sales teams can more effectively focus on how to win and quickly identify active opportunities, understand competitive context, and prioritize the deals most likely to closeThe scale and speed of the SLED market make timely intelligence increasingly critical. According to e.Republic’s Center for Digital Government, a national research and advisory organization focused on technology leadership and digital transformation in state and local government, the SLED market is projected to reach $160.2 billion in 2026 and grow to $202.3 billion by 2030. This growth underscores the increasing need for timely, precise intelligence that translates directly into a competitive advantage in a large, complex market. With the new capabilities Navi brings to Industry Navigator, organizations can move from reviewing hundreds of opportunities to focusing on the most relevant, high-probability pursuits, all guided by real-time insights and predictive signals.The enhanced Industry Navigator platform is available now. With this release, every Industry Navigator customer can access the full platform functionality, including Navi’s new conversational intelligence capabilities. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://www.erepublic.com/private-sector/market-intelligence/navigator/ About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through events, content, and intelligence, e.Republic connects private-sector companies with public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

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