Hitachi Energy to expand in Jefferson City, investing approximately $10 million and adding 75 new jobs

Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader serving the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors, announced today it will expand in Jefferson City, investing approximately $10 million and adding 75 new jobs. Hitachi Energy’s expansion will allow for increased operations at the facility owned by the company, which has had a presence in the state’s capital for 50 years.

“Hitachi Energy’s expansion in Jefferson City is an important development for the company and the State,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As Hitachi Energy celebrates its 50th anniversary as a premier employer here in Central Missouri, we are pleased to see its ongoing support of the regional economy and commitment to bringing good-paying jobs to the community. We are happy to play a role in supporting that success.”

Hitachi Energy’s Jefferson City location, first opened by Westinghouse in 1972, specializes in the production of electrical transformers. The company’s expansion and hiring of additional employees comes as the facility celebrates 50 years in operation. The facility currently employs around 950 people in Jefferson City and remains an important employer in the area. Hitachi Energy’s expansion signifies a commitment to continued growth and its employees in Jefferson City.

“As electricity emerges as the backbone of our entire energy system, more and more sectors of the economy depend on distribution transformers,” said Steve McKinney, Senior VP and General Manager of Hitachi Energy’s Transformer Business in North America. “As a result, we are seeing demand skyrocket. We continue to invest aggressively to ensure that our Jefferson City location can help address that demand and remains at the forefront of innovation.”

“Hitachi Energy’s facility in Jefferson City has long been a staple of the community and one of the area’s largest employers, and we’re thrilled to see this investment,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We appreciate the hard work of our local partners, including the Jefferson City Regional Economic Partnership, that helped make this project a reality. Hitachi Energy’s commitment to continued growth in Cole County will benefit the local economy and Missourians in the region for years to come.”

Hitachi Energy’s expansion will help meet demand for electrical transformers, a key component of power grids around the world. The company provides goods and services to critical infrastructure industries and is a key supplier for Ameren Missouri. Utilities are among Hitachi Energy’s most important customers as they work to serve institutions such as hospitals, data centers, and power plants. New jobs added to support Hitachi Energy’s growth will pay an average wage higher than the average in both Cole and Callaway counties.

For this expansion, Hitachi Energy used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

What state and local leaders are saying

“We’re thrilled to see the continued opportunities for Hitachi Energy’s growth right here in Jefferson City,” said Luke Holtschneider, President of the Jefferson City Regional Economic Partnership. “Hitachi Energy is a top employer in Central Missouri, and we look forward to assisting in their continued success during the next 50 years.”

“Congratulations to Hitachi Energy for 50 years in the community,” said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “For five decades, Hitachi Energy has provided good-paying jobs and brought economic growth stretching across Missouri. Hitachi Energy is a critical partner in Ameren Missouri’s effort to increase reliability for energy customers across the state. They do this by supplying the state-of-the-art equipment – products made in Missouri, by Missourians for Ameren Missouri customers.”

About Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.