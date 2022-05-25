Center for Pet Safety Awards a 5 Star Crash Test Rating to Rock Creek Crate’s Medium Aluminum Kennel
Rock Creek Crate’s Medium Aluminum Kennel with Strength Rated Anchor Straps earns Top Honors from Center for Pet Safety
Rock Creek Crate’s Medium Aluminum Kennel with Strength Rated Anchor Straps is the first metal kennel to pass our testing, which is a significant achievement.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center for Pet Safety, the 501(c)(3) research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, today awarded the Rock Creek Crate Medium Aluminum Kennel with Strength Rated Anchor Straps a 5 Star Crash Test Rating.
CPS is leading the first scientific approach to pet product safety and the Crate Crash Test Protocol and Rating System provides essential guidelines for pet product manufacturers. The test protocol, which is a result of the 2015 Crate Crashworthiness Study conducted by Center for Pet Safety outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet travel crates offer crash protection.
“We are very excited to add Rock Creek Crate’s Medium Aluminum Kennel with Strength Rated Anchor Straps to our CPS Certified lineup”, said Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety founder. “It is the first metal kennel to pass our testing, which is a significant achievement.”
Center for Pet Safety encourages manufacturers interested in participating in this rigorous testing and performance program to contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org or call 800.324.3659.
About the Center for Pet Safety®:
The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. A member of the Consumer Federation of America, and based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research and product testing. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit http://www.CenterForPetSafety.org.
