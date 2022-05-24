Remote Health Solutions Looks to “Bring it Home” at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300
Since the onset of COVID and what has become egregious and obvious government overreach, our mission has evolved to where we are quickly becoming the last stand for medical freedom.”TAMPA, FL, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Health Solutions is well acquainted with the idea of bringing things home. In fact, you could say they’re professionals at it. Founded upon the idea that excellent, affordable, medical care should be accessible to anyone, anywhere, Remote Health Solutions has created a connected care/virtual health/telemedicine systems integration network that provides world class hardware, software, cloud, service, and training solutions across the entire continuum of care, both technologically and clinically.
— Adam Hardage, CEO and Co-Founder
The benefits to a direct, all-inclusive, at-home medical provider network like this? Endless. Not only does it solve any transportation/logistics issues that some patients may face by going to a traditional doctor’s office, but it also breaks down any discriminatory barriers within the healthcare industry. Expectedly, RHS has seen a massive increase in patients that opt for their digital platform since the pandemic in 2020. "Patients either looking to consult with an honest Provider or who are looking for discrimination-free treatment know to come to us," said RHS CEO and Co-Founder Adam Hardage. “Our mission when we started this company 5 years ago was to provide access to excellent, affordable healthcare without barriers. Since the onset of COVID and what has become egregious and obvious government overreach, our mission has evolved to where we are quickly becoming the last stand for medical freedom. When people ask me what we're doing these days, I tell them we are building Noah's Ark for medicine."
Creating a connected healthcare telemedicine infrastructure? Check. Breaking down multiple barriers that patients may face? Check. The next challenge that the RHS team will face comes this Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, who has set the standard for motorsports entertainment and evolved into "America's Home for Racing." RHS will be the primary sponsor for MBM Motorsports No. 66 car, driven by JJ Yeley in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, May 28th at 1:00PM.
“I am very proud to be representing an organization like Remote Health Solutions who truly takes a stand and advocates for medical freedom. This is important to me because I believe that everyone should have the freedom to make decisions on what their healthcare should look like” Said JJ Yeley. The company that set the standard for at-home healthcare getting to race at the track that has become “America’s Home for Racing”? Couldn't write the story better than that.
About: Remote Health Solutions
Remote Health Solutions (RHS) is a connected care/virtual health/telemedicine systems integration company headquartered in Midlothian, VA. We provide world class hardware, software, cloud, service, and training solutions across the entire continuum of care, both technologically and clinically. One of the unique ways we help commercial Doctors for example is by providing enhanced Telehealth programs that extend beyond the simple measurement and monitoring of patient vital sign data. At RHS, our goal is to assist in the reduction of hospitalizations while maintaining the overall quality of care in the most cost-efficient manner. https://rhsusa.com/
Pioneering Remote Care
RHS was founded on the idea of enabling access to medical care for those in need throughout the world. Current technology makes this idea a reality. At RHS, we are diligently working to provide awesome healthcare solutions for both our Providers and patients around the globe. No matter where, no matter when, Remote Health Solutions is right there with you.
About MBM Motorsports:
Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
About AMG Sport (AMG):
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
