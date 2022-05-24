Green Wine Future 2022 by Wineally Day Two
Green Wine Future 2022 continued today (May 24, 2022) with several more exciting keynote addresses and sessions by notable personalities both inside and outside the wine business. Wines of South Africa and Wines of Portugal hosted the second two or eight global locations of the virtual conference. The day before was hosted by Wines of Chile and California Wines.
Green Wine Future 2022 by Wineally is the sixth edition of a conference pioneered in 2006 under the name of the World Conference on Climate Change & Wine. This 2022 edition is being held virtually from eight world time zones, including host regions of Chile, California, South Africa, Portugal, Spain, Jurançon France, Barossa Australia, and New Zealand.
Day two of the conference began in the South Africa time zone, with a welcome by Siobhan Thompson of Wines of South Africa, host of the morning session. Wines of Portugal hosted the afternoon sessions, with President Frederico Falcão welcoming attendees to the Portugal section of the program.
Keynotes of the day included Hans Schultz, President of Geisenheim University who began Day 2 with a talk about the differing aspects of biodiversity, tourism, and carbon sequestration. Paul Colditz, Commercial Manager for Fairtrade Africa Southern Africa Network, closed the morning sessions with a presentation on greater fairness in the winemaking business.
The afternoon began with a keynote address by Kim Nicholas, Sustainability Scientist at Lund University and Author of Under the Sky we Make talking about the power of the consumer and how we need to start considering how we consumer resources. The day concluded with an address by Clarence Louie, Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band who gave a different perspective on first peoples’ relationship with the land and a more thoughtful approach to grape growing.
The sessions of the day included subjects such as:
• Biodiversity and the Vineyard of Tomorrow
• The Future of Wine Tourism
• What is Carbon Sequestration and Why Should We Care?
• The Porto Protocol
• The Ups & Downs of Vineyard Locations
• Greening the Supply Chain
Day three of the Green Wine Future 2022 conference will include keynotes by:
• Fernando Valladares - Research Scientist, Spanish Council for Scientific Research
• Jonathan Foley - Climate & Environmental Scientist / Executive Director, Project Drawdown
• Roger Boulton - Emeritus Distinguished Professor of Enology and Chemical Engineering, University of California Davis
• Sylvia Earle - Marine Biologist, Pioneer of Ocean Exploration
It will also include sessions on:
• Wine Grapes in a Changing Climate
• International Sustainability Certification Programs: Why or Why Not?
• Packaging: Better, Easier, Cheaper
• The Economic and Social Impact of Renewable Power
• Turning Water into Wine Efficiently
• A Winery’s Responsibility to its Community
The event has the support of the OIV, California Wines, Wines of Chile, Barossa Australia, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Organization, Interprofesional del Vino de España, Viniportugal, Wines of South Africa and many of the world's leading wineries.
Go to http://www.greenwinefuture.com to register for days three and four.
