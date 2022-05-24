Celebrating Disability Service Professionals

CANADA, May 24 - Released on May 24, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 23 to 27, 2022 as Disability Service Professionals Week to recognize and celebrate the important work that people across the province do to support people with disabilities.

Building strong, inclusive communities for people with disabilities remains a focus for our province, which can't be done without the work of the disability service sector. In Saskatchewan's 2022-23 Budget, $256.8 million was invested into disability sector third-party service providers, including $4.9 million in new funding, affirming this commitment.

"Disability service professionals provide essential services and have the direct connection with clients," Social Services Minister Lori Carr said. "We value our community partnerships with disability service providers as they consistently work with professionalism to ensure people are safe and supported with the services they need."

SARC is a provincial association of over 100 member organizations, with more than 80 providing core, daily services to thousands of people with disabilities across Saskatchewan. SARC Members are community-based organizations that operate residential and day program services for the people they support. Each community-based organization is independent with its own board of directors.

"Disability Service Professionals Week is an important week for the disability service sector where SARC Members and their staff come together to celebrate the many achievements and strengths of the sector," SARC Executive Director Amy McNeil said. "The sector is made up of thousands of professionals who provide quality care and support people to achieve their goals."

This proclamation supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by recognizing the value of disability service providers and their employees. Saskatchewan residents and communities that have done work which aligns with the Disability Strategy are encouraged to share their accomplishments using the hashtag #SKDisability.

For more information about the support and services that SARC member agencies provide, please visit sarcsarcan.ca/members.

