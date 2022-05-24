Submit Release
Memorial Day 2022 Observances

The following is a list of 2022 MDVA Memorial Day Observances.

Monday May 30, 2022, the following observances will be held at 11:00AM:

  • Crownsville Veterans Cemetery
    • 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland 21032
  • Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
    • 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117
  • World War II Memorial
    • 1920 Ritchie Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401
  • Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    • 2825 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21225

Monday May 30, 2022, the following observances will be held at 1:30PM:

  • Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery
    • 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, Maryland 21643

Monday May 30, 2022, the following observances will be held at 2:00PM:

  • Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery
    • 14205 Pleasant Valley Road, NE, Flintstone, MD 21530

*Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Prince George’s County is undergoing an expansion this year and due to construction will not host a ceremony.  Volunteers will be placing flags on gravesites.

 

 

