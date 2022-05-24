Memorial Day 2022 Observances

The following is a list of 2022 MDVA Memorial Day Observances.
Monday May 30, 2022, the following observances will be held at 11:00AM:
- Crownsville Veterans Cemetery
- 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland 21032
- Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
- 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117
- World War II Memorial
- 1920 Ritchie Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401
- Vietnam Veterans Memorial
- 2825 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Monday May 30, 2022, the following observances will be held at 1:30PM:
- Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery
- 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, Maryland 21643
Monday May 30, 2022, the following observances will be held at 2:00PM:
- Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery
- 14205 Pleasant Valley Road, NE, Flintstone, MD 21530
*Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Prince George’s County is undergoing an expansion this year and due to construction will not host a ceremony. Volunteers will be placing flags on gravesites.