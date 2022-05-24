Memorial Day 2022 Observances

The following is a list of 2022 MDVA Memorial Day Observances.

Monday May 30, 2022, the following observances will be held at 11:00AM:

Crownsville Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland 21032

Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117

World War II Memorial 1920 Ritchie Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401

Vietnam Veterans Memorial 2825 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21225



Monday May 30, 2022, the following observances will be held at 1:30PM:

Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, Maryland 21643



Monday May 30, 2022, the following observances will be held at 2:00PM:

Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery 14205 Pleasant Valley Road, NE, Flintstone, MD 21530



*Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Prince George’s County is undergoing an expansion this year and due to construction will not host a ceremony. Volunteers will be placing flags on gravesites.

