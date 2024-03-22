Month of the Military Child/Military Appreciation Month Library Events

In celebration of the Month of the Military Child (April) and Military Appreciation Month (May), the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to partner with the Maryland State Library Agency, Maryland Department of Health, and several Maryland library branches to host special reading events for military and veteran families.
Families attending these programs will enjoy a reading of the book, Unstoppable Me, and receive their own copy for their home*. These special reading events will also provide the opportunity for military and veteran families to connect with one another and to other community resources.
Participating libraries and event information:
April 3, 2024 10:30am to 11:00am
Military Family Story Time
Dorchester County/Cambridge Library
3030 Gay Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
Event details: This event will include a story time, book giveaway, and craft activity. Books and goodie bags will be limited.
Contact your local library to register.
April 10, 2024 10:30am to 11:00am
Military Family Story Time
Dorchester County/Hurlock Library
222 S Main Street
Hurlock, MD 21643
Event details: This event will include a story time, book giveaway, and craft activity. Books and goodie bags are limited.
Contact your local library to register.
April 17, 2024 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Military Family Appreciation Night
St. Mary’s County/Lexington Park Library
21677 FDR Boulevard
Lexington Park, MD 20653
Event details: This event will include a story time, craft activity, book giveaway, and meal. Books and goodie bags will be limited.
Register here.
April 18, 2024 6:30pm to 7:30pm
Military Family Night At The Library
Howard County/Elkridge Library
6540 Washington Boulevard
Elkridge, MD 21075
Event details: This event will include a story time, craft activity, book giveaway, and a library tour. Books and goodie bags will be limited.
Register here.
April 23, 2024 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Celebrating the Military Child: A Reading Event For Active Military/Veteran Families
Prince George’s County/South Bowie
15301 Hall Road
Bowie, MD 20721
Event details: This event will include a story time, activity table for kids, library resource sharing, and book giveaway. Books and goodie bags will be limited.
Register here.
May 4, 2024 11:00am 12:00pm
Military Family Meetup
Harford County/Aberdeen
21 Franklin Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Event details: This event will include a story time, book giveaway, craft activity, and play time. Books and goodie bags will be limited.
Register here. (registration will open two weeks before the event)
May 11, 2024 10:00am to 11:00am
Blue Star Family and Friends Story Time
Baltimore County/North Point
1716 Merritt Boulevard
Dundalk, MD 21222
Event details: This event will include a story time, book giveaway, songs, rhymes, and craft activity. Books and goodie bags will be limited.
Registration: Link to be posted soon
We are excited to partner with our libraries, the Maryland State Library Agency, and the Maryland Department of Health to celebrate our military and veteran families and military-connected youth!
*Books and goodie bags are limited to the first 25 families who register and attend events.