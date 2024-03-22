Month of the Military Child/Military Appreciation Month Library Events



In celebration of the Month of the Military Child (April) and Military Appreciation Month (May), the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to partner with the Maryland State Library Agency, Maryland Department of Health, and several Maryland library branches to host special reading events for military and veteran families.

Families attending these programs will enjoy a reading of the book, Unstoppable Me, and receive their own copy for their home*. These special reading events will also provide the opportunity for military and veteran families to connect with one another and to other community resources.

Participating libraries and event information:

April 3, 2024 10:30am to 11:00am

Military Family Story Time

Dorchester County/Cambridge Library

3030 Gay Street

Cambridge, MD 21613

Event details: This event will include a story time, book giveaway, and craft activity. Books and goodie bags will be limited.

Contact your local library to register.

April 10, 2024 10:30am to 11:00am

Military Family Story Time

Dorchester County/Hurlock Library

222 S Main Street

Hurlock, MD 21643

Event details: This event will include a story time, book giveaway, and craft activity. Books and goodie bags are limited.

Contact your local library to register.

April 17, 2024 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Military Family Appreciation Night

St. Mary’s County/Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Boulevard

Lexington Park, MD 20653

Event details: This event will include a story time, craft activity, book giveaway, and meal. Books and goodie bags will be limited.

Register here.

April 18, 2024 6:30pm to 7:30pm

Military Family Night At The Library

Howard County/Elkridge Library

6540 Washington Boulevard

Elkridge, MD 21075

Event details: This event will include a story time, craft activity, book giveaway, and a library tour. Books and goodie bags will be limited.

Register here.

April 23, 2024 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Celebrating the Military Child: A Reading Event For Active Military/Veteran Families

Prince George’s County/South Bowie

15301 Hall Road

Bowie, MD 20721

Event details: This event will include a story time, activity table for kids, library resource sharing, and book giveaway. Books and goodie bags will be limited.

Register here.

May 4, 2024 11:00am 12:00pm

Military Family Meetup

Harford County/Aberdeen

21 Franklin Street

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Event details: This event will include a story time, book giveaway, craft activity, and play time. Books and goodie bags will be limited.

Register here. (registration will open two weeks before the event)

May 11, 2024 10:00am to 11:00am

Blue Star Family and Friends Story Time

Baltimore County/North Point

1716 Merritt Boulevard

Dundalk, MD 21222

Event details: This event will include a story time, book giveaway, songs, rhymes, and craft activity. Books and goodie bags will be limited.

Registration: Link to be posted soon

We are excited to partner with our libraries, the Maryland State Library Agency, and the Maryland Department of Health to celebrate our military and veteran families and military-connected youth!

*Books and goodie bags are limited to the first 25 families who register and attend events.

