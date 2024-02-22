Upcoming MDVA Events

February 27, 12pm to 4:30pm
Linthicum, Maryland
Service Members, Veterans, and Families Suicide Prevention Coalition of Anne Arundel County
Suicide Prevention Training and Networking Event (Free CEU’s)
See flier here.
Registration: Service Members, Veterans, and Families Suicide Prevention Coalition of Anne Arundel County/MD Department of Veterans Affairs: Training and Networking Event (google.com)
March 15, 2024, 9am to 2pm
Catonsville, Maryland
2024 Annual Women’s History Month Shero Summit
6888th Postal Battalion Day: United We Stand
See flier here.
Register here.