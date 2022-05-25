Australian Professional Golfer Tim Stewart Speaks ‘Fore’ Green Boom as Eco-Conscious Ambassador
The rising golf star will be featured prominently in social media posts and promotions
My goal is to highlight Green Boom’s revolutionary products that impact the entire oil spill cleanup industry and pushes the industry to evolve as they gain exposure.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, a revolutionary line of eco-friendly absorbent products, is excited to announce Professional Golfer Tim Stewart as the company’s new brand ambassador. Stewart will represent the brand and speak ‘fore’ Green Boom on social media and participate in promotions along with sporting company branding during PGA tournaments.
“Green Boom is proud to welcome Tim as the newest member of our team,” Green Boom CEO and Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma said.
“Tim has an appreciation for our eco-conscious mission, and we look forward to watching him spread the word on our goal to sustainably combat oil-spills.”
Stewart was born in Sydney and schooled in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In 2006, he won the Australian Amateur and has since received titles at The Riversdale Cup, The Singapore Amateur, The Tasmanian Open and was a runner-up finish in The British Amateur Championship. He is currently representing Druid Hills Golf and Country Club as one of its resident touring professionals.
“My passion for conservancy and protecting the environment links to my upbringing and career where I have seen the effects of plastics on our oceans,” Stewart said. “My goal is to highlight Green Boom’s revolutionary products that impact the entire oil spill cleanup industry and pushes the industry to evolve as they gain exposure.”
Green Boom is the only 100 percent biodegradable line of oil-only absorbents suitable for large spill response, industrial and transportation MRO and safety spill kits. Made in the U.S., Green Boom’s patent-pending technology converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.
For more information about Green Boom and its bio-based, oil-only absorbent products, please visit www.greenboom.com.
To learn more about Tim Stewart visit https://timstewartgolf.com.
