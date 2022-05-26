"Reflection" is available on major streaming platforms June 6, 2022.
Featured Nemy and published by Easyfind Label, "Reflection" is available on major streaming platforms June 6, 2022.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Reflection" is the newest single produced by Zihao Fang, the talented songwriter who just released his last single "Flare" this March. Featured Nemy and published by Easyfind Label, "Reflection" is available on major streaming platforms June 6, 2022.
"Refection" was composed after Mr. Fang moved to Los Angeles, reflecting all the happiness and sorrows of his old life in San Fransisco. The strong beats and Nemy's hollow vocal vividly depict a starry night in San Francisco, where he drives past the neon lights, and suddenly his senses are flooded by the sea breeze and all good old memories of his.
Mr. Fang has collaborated with many established artists and received many positive critic reviews. According to Tracy Zhang, the Business Development Manager of Sony Music Entertainment (China), "Fang's works always have sharp chords that can penetrate one's soul." As one of the collaborators of Fang's last single "Flare" which has generated more than 100,000 streams in the aggregate on SoundCloud, Spotify, YouTube Music, Apply Music etc., Ms. Zhang hints that Mr. Fang is a sincere songwriter with full of passion and team spirit.
Founder and music director of Movement Music Productions, Tianan Cai, also reviewed Mr. Fang's works as experimental and innovational. "He's an outstanding producer and composer with bold ideas in fusion eastern and western music styles," said Mr. Cai.
Zihao Fang's newest single is scheduled to release on June 6, 2022. Make sure to check out "Reflection" on music streaming platforms.
