Imperial Pro Inspection LLC Launches Drone Roof Inspections
Imperial Pro Inspection will now utilize aerial drone technology to assist with residential and commercial roof inspections.
I'm excited to intergate drone technology into our advanced reporting systems to delivery the best inspections the market has to offer. ”SUGAR LAND, TEXAS , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Pro Inspection LLC will now use aerial drone technology to assist in the roof inspection process, when the use of drones is safe and permitted. Drones are launched most often to photograph homes with steep roof pitches, multi-story homes, towering townhouses multi-family homes and large commercial properties, especially when those roofs cannot be safely accessed. Drone technology will allow Imperial Pro to photograph the entirety of the roof, revealing things that may not have been visible otherwise. If the drone is launched, robust photos of the roof covering will be included in every inspection report at no additional cost.
— Neil Arnold
Whether purchasing residential property or leasing a commercial building, Imperial Pro Inspection provides inspections for retail stand-alones & strip centers, restaurants, warehouses, office buildings, apartments & hotels, churches and commercial draw inspection. Imperial Pro's commercial clients are investors, lenders, government, business owners, realtors, lawyers, property managers, insurance companies and more. Aerial drone technology will be a key tool to assist the inspection of these tall structures, especially townhomes and condos. Even if the exterior common areas such as the roof is the responsibility of the homeowner’s association it should still be inspected.
During the inspection Imperial Pro Inspection will evaluate all major components and systems such as structural, foundation, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems. Imperial Pro will utilize infrared thermal imaging to evaluate any visible moisture intrusions to provide a more thorough evaluation of the property condition. Imperial Pro has also teamed up with a licensed mold and asbestos company to provide additional inspection services when requested.
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC proudly provides all new construction phases, foundation evaluations and complete residential inspections for the entire greater Houston area.
