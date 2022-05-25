CYBRHAWK DIGITAL FORENSICS & CYBERSECURITY SERVICES TAKEN WORLDWIDE
CybrHawk brings cybersecurity services to an international scale offering digital forensics and investigative solutions in partnership with Alias Infosec.
When an organization is confronted with a security event, the speed with which it can control and recover is critical in limiting economic disruption and reputational harm”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of CybrHawk’s Cyber Investigations Portfolio launch, its happy to announce the partnership with Alias InfoSec (Alias), a cybersecurity company offering state-of-the-art digital forensics and investigative solutions to help enterprises manage digital security risk and prevent financial losses.
"When an organization is confronted with a security event, the speed with which it can control and recover is critical in limiting economic disruption and reputational harm,” says Jacob Thankachen, CEO of CybrHawk.
By combining the power of Alias digital security and forensic investigation with CybrHawk XDR platform and the expertise of the IR team, CybrHawk can virtually search and evaluate data across enterprise environments, providing a speed of analysis unmatched in the digital forensics industry.
"Prevention isn't enough in today's threat environment," explains Jacob Thankachen at CybrHawk. "Because cyber risk has no end, companies must strengthen their defences and become cyber resilient through the adoption of technologies, strong processes, and expert-level support in order to prepare for an emergency which includes unprecedented visibility."
CybrHawk has leapfrogged the industry by making a four-hour remote threat suppression service level agreement available to organizations worldwide as part of its new Incident Response Retainer offering, believing that disruption will benefit cyber investigations and incident response more than any level of cybersecurity expertise.
“The partnership between Alias and CybrHawk provides comprehensive security and protection,” says Todd Coates, President of Alias. “CybrHawk’s Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity Services provides fast response times, comprehensive recovery, and delivers secure business operations.”
CybrHawk is a leading provider of information security-driven risk intelligence solutions focused solely on protecting clients from cyber-attacks. Our solutions enable organizations to define their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect real-time malicious activity, prioritize and respond quickly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.
