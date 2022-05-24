Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

 

 

CASE#:  22A5002092                                         

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jeff Ferrier 

 

STATION:  Derby                                                

 

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881 

 

 

 

DATE/TIME:  5/24/22     1337 Hours 

 

LOCATION:  VT RT 5A near the intersection of Schoolhouse Road, Brownington, VT 

 

VIOLATION(S):  Fugitive from Justice & False Report 

 

 

 

ACCUSED:  Jose Javier Ruiz                                                                                                          

 

AGE:  32   

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Hartford, CT

 

 

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE:  Seanna Kelley

 

AGE; 23

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Brownington, VT 

 

 

 

SUMMARY:  

 

                On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the above area for a report of a single vehicle crash.  It was reported a female operator had fled the scene on foot immediately after crashing her vehicle and that she was the sole occupant inside of the vehicle.  Troopers arrived to the above location and met with the accused, Jose Javier Ruiz, who advised he was the sole occupant and operator of the crashed vehicle.  Through investigation it was revealed Ruiz was deflecting a police investigation from another person later identified as Seanna Kelley.  Ruiz was subsequently placed under arrest for making a false report and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing where he was later released on citation.

 

                Through further investigation, Kelley was located at her residence on Willoughby Lake Road.  A records query revealed Kelley was wanted by the Massachusetts State Police – Shelburne Falls Barracks, on an extraditable warrant for several narcotics trafficking charges including fentanyl and crack cocaine trafficking.  Kelley was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice and held on $50,000.00 by the Honorable Court, with arraignment set for 5/24/22 at 1300 hours.

 

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State       

 

BAIL:  $50,000.00 

 

MUG SHOT: Y 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

 

COURT:  Orleans 

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/24/22     1300 Hours       

     

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 



Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881


