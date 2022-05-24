Derby Barracks/Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002092

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/24/22 1337 Hours

LOCATION: VT RT 5A near the intersection of Schoolhouse Road, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION(S): Fugitive from Justice & False Report

ACCUSED: Jose Javier Ruiz

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: Seanna Kelley

AGE; 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY:

On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the above area for a report of a single vehicle crash. It was reported a female operator had fled the scene on foot immediately after crashing her vehicle and that she was the sole occupant inside of the vehicle. Troopers arrived to the above location and met with the accused, Jose Javier Ruiz, who advised he was the sole occupant and operator of the crashed vehicle. Through investigation it was revealed Ruiz was deflecting a police investigation from another person later identified as Seanna Kelley. Ruiz was subsequently placed under arrest for making a false report and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing where he was later released on citation.

Through further investigation, Kelley was located at her residence on Willoughby Lake Road. A records query revealed Kelley was wanted by the Massachusetts State Police – Shelburne Falls Barracks, on an extraditable warrant for several narcotics trafficking charges including fentanyl and crack cocaine trafficking. Kelley was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice and held on $50,000.00 by the Honorable Court, with arraignment set for 5/24/22 at 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State

BAIL: $50,000.00

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/24/22 1300 Hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







