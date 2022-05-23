When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 23, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 24, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: TAHER, INC Brand Name: Brand Name(s)

Company Announcement

Taher Inc. of Plymouth, MN, is recalling its 6.3 ounce packages of "Fresh Seasons Power Packs" because they contain Jif Peanut Butter, and have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled "Fresh Seasons Power Packs" were distributed in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin in retail stores and vending machines.

The product comes in a 6.3 ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot numbers: 135-142 on the bottom with expiration dates ranging from 5/24 to 5/31.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after confirming the firm received ¾ oz Creamy Peanut Butter Foodservice Cups affected by the nationwide Jif Peanut Butter Recall.

Consumers who have purchased 6.3 ounce packages of "Power Packs" are urged to destroy them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 763-452-7346.