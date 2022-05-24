CAIM Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q1 2022
CAIM announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies.LONGBOAT KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catherine Avery Investment Management (CAIM) announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q1 2022. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.
“With the growing interest in separately managed accounts, the PSN Top Guns List has attracted greater attention,” says Margaret Tobiasen, SVP of Data Distribution who cites PSN’s pioneering efforts as the first SMA database as the reason for the list’s popularity. “CAIM has done remarkable work and we are pleased to include them as a top performer.”
CAIM offers primarily Separately Managed Accounts focusing on Dividends and ESG characteristics, in what we believe is a unique combination of the two focus areas. Our proprietary screens focus on fundamentals with high free cash flows and strong relative growth, with an overlay of strong and/or improving measures in Environmental, Social and Governance factors. The result is a portfolio of companies with above average dividend yield and dividend growth, as well strong corporate stewardship.
“We are delighted to be selected by Zephyr for this prestigious designation, and it reflects our research efforts in creating alpha with a lower risk and sustainable approach”, said Catherine Avery, CEO and Portfolio Manager of the firm.
Through a combination PSN’s proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.
CAIM’s had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in their respective strategy. CAIM earned this ranking in three categories.
DivGro ESG Large Core Equity Universe
DivGro ESG US Core Universe
DivGro ESG US Equity Socially Responsible Universe
CAIM has outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value index over the 3, 5 and 7 year periods. Further, during the market downturn this year, we have significantly outperformed our indices with only a slight drawdown, illustrating the risk control characteristic of our approach. And for clients, we provide extensive research and communications, including a widely read Quarterly Commentary.
The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/. Registration is required.
About CAIM
CAIM is an independent, 100% woman owned investment management firm specializing in a low volatility equity strategy that focuses on high quality dividend paying stocks. Our philosophy is combined with finding companies committed to environmental, social and governance principles (ESG).
About PSN
For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr’s PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors rely. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at Margaret.tobiasen@informa.com. Visit PSN online to learn more.
