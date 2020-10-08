Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CAIM Dividend/ESG Strategy Selected for SMArt Xchange Platform

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAIM LLC (“CAIM”) is pleased to announce that its long-only 5-Star Morningstar rated investment strategy has been selected for inclusion on the SMArt Xchange (“SMArtX”), collaboration between HedgeCoVest LLC and SS&C Advent, part of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSCI).

SMARrtX is a next generation unified managed accounts platform open exclusively to clients of SS&C Advent. SMArtX combines HedgoCoVest’s proprietary trading and managed accounts technology with SS&C Advent’s powerful suite of tools for wealth advisors. This proprietary trading technology will enable SS&C’s client base of advisors using Axys, APX, or Black Diamond, to access a broad range of investment strategies at low cost with daily liquidity and other features.

“We are excited and honored to be included on the SMArt Xchange” said Catherine Avery, CEO of CAIM. “We believe their technology is state-of the-art, and as the investment business undergoes rapid technological change, and we at CAIM pride ourselves at being on the leading edge of that change.”

With an 11-year track record, CAIM’s strategy is the top quartile vs. its peers on a total return basis, which has earned it a 5-Star ranking from Morningstar. Its research strategy combines superior dividend payers with increasing ESG rankings, a unique approach that has driven the strategy’s significant outperformance.

About CAIM LLC

CAIM’s mission is to meet our client’s (long-term) investment goals by creating dividend yielding portfolios with low volatility. This classic strategy benefits investors in both up and down markets and, over time, minimizes risk. Investing in stocks that not only pay dividends, but have the ability to increase the dividend, enables us to buy more stock and or provide a growing stream of income for our clients.
More information is available at www.caimllc.com, or contact Catherine Avery at 203-717-1850 or cavery@caimllc.com

Catherine Avery
CAIM LLC
+1 203-717-1850
email us here
