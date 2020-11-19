CAIM ANNOUNCES UPGRADE TO 4-GLOBE SUSTAINABILITY RATING AT MORNINGSTAR FOR ITS ESG STRATEGY
CAIM, LLC is pleased to announce Morningstar, the leading investment rating platform, has awarded our Dividend ESG strategy a Four Globe Sustainability rating.GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAIM, LLC is pleased to announce that Morningstar, the leading investment rating platform, has awarded our Dividend ESG strategy a Four Globe Sustainability rating. The sustainability ratings for the companies in our portfolio are consistently ranked above the average for our peer group. Our stock performance has also consistently ranked in the top quartile vs. its peer group, which reflects large cap value and dividend-focused stocks. We believe our outperformance is in large part due to our focus on ESG and sustainability factors.
Morningstar bases its ratings on a number of factors, including the underlying sustainable behavior in portfolio holdings, including environmental, social and governance factors. Its Sustainalytics subsidiary particularly focuses on risk mitigation, including in such specific areas as business ethics, supply chain (both environmental and social), operations, community, society and customers. CAIM has proven to be one of the elite strategies among the universe of clients of Morningstar clients, particularly with our 5-Star performance rating. More information is available at this link to our website.
“At CAIM, we have remained true to our consistent strategy of investing in superior companies with proven long term ability to grow dividends with strong free cash flow. We believe we are also unique in combining this Dividend approach with a solid ESG foundation. We are delighted to be continue our recognized for our efforts by Morningstar, as we continue to strive to maximize our clients portfolios”, said Catherine Avery, CEO of CAIM. “Part of our stock selection process involves prediction of which companies are improving their ESG scores, similar to our analysis of earnings estimate trend predictions”, added Jeff Cianci, CAIM’s Director of Research.
About CAIM, LLC
CAIM’s mission is to meet our client’s (long-term) investment goals by creating dividend yielding portfolios with low volatility. This classic strategy benefits investors in both up and down markets and, over time, minimizes risk. Investing in stocks that not only pay dividends, but have the ability to increase the dividend, enables us to buy more stock and or provide a growing stream of income for our clients.
For more information, please contact Catherine Avery or Jeff Cianci at 203-717-1850, or cavery@caimllc.com and jeff@caimllc.com.
