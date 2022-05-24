Submit Release
There Is Hope: Dr. Jay Educates on Mental Health Awareness

There is hope for those struggling with mental illness.

CellCore Biosciences

CellCore Advocates for Mental Health Through Sharing Insight on Clinical Mental Illness

The rate of mental health decline is increasing across all age groups. There are several reasons for this, but there is one that stands out. People are not receiving the help they need. ”
— Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore
MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental illness is a top health and societal concern, especially considering the recent turmoil and unrest in the modern world. It can feel especially dark for individuals who don’t understand why they feel the way they do or how they can find healing and hope. This is why health company CellCore Biosciences is joining voices with Mental Health America and other organizations to raise awareness for May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

In an article for healthcare practitioners in the CellCore Learning Center, CellCore co-founder Dr. Jay Davidson shares some education on the most common types of mental illness: anxiety, bipolar disorder, and clinical depression. He also dives into how toxicity could contribute, and lifestyle adjustments and natural treatments that may help.

Dr. Jay says, “In the United States, the rate of mental health decline is increasing across all age groups. There are several reasons for this, but there is one that stands out. People are not receiving the help they need. Unfortunately, there has always been a stigma associated with mental illness, and access to appropriate treatment is far too limited.”

Dr. Jay continues by emphasizing, “An overlooked reason for mental illness symptoms is toxins.” Specifically, he mentions how heavy metals, Lyme, mold, or parasites could be contributing to mental illness in many people. Because of this, Dr. Jay recommends identifying and removing these sources to promote natural balance in your mind and body.

Detoxing also allows your gut microbiome to thrive and balance, which is essential because of the gut-brain connection. He explains, “Gut bacteria are key players in mood and mental health. They can relieve the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. They allow nutrients to enter the body and keep pathogens locked out. Their activities have a positive influence on the brain.”

Dr. Jay states that having open drainage pathways is essential before detoxing. He warns, “If you start pulling toxins out, but there’s no place for these toxins to go, they pile up. That could heighten the symptoms you are trying to improve… If any of these areas are stagnant or clogged before detoxification, you risk reabsorbing toxins into their bloodstream and affecting other organs.”

There are multiple lifestyle changes and natural treatments that Dr. Jay suggests, including:
- A diet high in amino acids, magnesium, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B complex
- Detox and drainage support
- Lymphatic massage
- Meditation
- Mindfulness
- Yoga and similar exercises

Some of these, including lymphatic massage, are lesser-known tools to support the body during this stage. Dr. Jay says, “Lymphatic massage is excellent for mental health. It may increase serotonin and dopamine levels and reduce cortisol, which can improve mood. Lymphatic massage can also release oxytocin, which increases feelings of contentedness, thereby reducing anxiety and depression.”

He concludes with the hope that we can raise more awareness of mental illness and support those who are silently suffering. To learn more about Mental Health Awareness Month, please visit the Mental Health America website. To learn more about CellCore, please visit the CellCore website (https://cellcore.com/). Registered CellCore practitioners can read the full article here.

About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Tidwell, CellCore Public Relations Manager for CellCore Biosciences, at jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com.

Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
