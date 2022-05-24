JUMP Opens the Door (Literally) to Hyperreal Simulation
Thrill seekers will be able to jump off famed Notch Peak in the first-ever hyperreal simulation in UtahSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s finally here: JUMP will open its first location outside of Salt Lake City, in Bluffdale, Utah on May 27, 2022. Anyone who enjoys a healthy dose of adrenaline without the risk of actually jumping off a cliff can register for the first-ever JUMP experience: https://jump.aetherkey.io/passes.
VR superstar and JUMP CEO, James Jensen (former co-founder of The VOID), has announced that the location-based, hyperreal wingsuit simulation company is open for business with a waitlist of excited jumpers. Early testers have reported that JUMP may be “too real.” Others have reveled in the feeling that that they can do virtually anything after after taking the jump.
The JUMP hyperreal simulation includes a real wingsuit, outfitted specifically for JUMP, and a custom-built virtual reality (VR) helmet. The simulator is a blend of suspension and wind systems that enable people to experience the extreme thrill of jumping off cliffs and skyscrapers without the danger.
Jumping challenges the limits of imagination and provides hyperreal experiences that help people reach a flow state and overcome fear—an amazing by-product of the collaboration between JUMP and its technology partners.
Many elite athletes are familiar with the concept of flow and employ it as part of their training. By making the jump in JUMP’s multi-sensory wingsuit simulation, people are immersed in unparalleled imagery, flying” through the air into the vastness below a massive cliff, like notorious Notch Peak in Utah. They then can enter a flow state where the impossible becomes possible and fears disappear. Flow state is known to dramatically improve performance for athletes and others seeking to excel in any aspect of life.
The JUMP team has released several videos highlighting the experience: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_lrbIHXqNB4wJKBGJ5GuPw.
To register for JUMP, visit https://www.limitlessflight.com. The JUMP facility is located at 14725 S. Porter Rockwell Blvd., Suite F, in Bluffdale, Utah.
About JUMP
The vision behind JUMP came from dreamer and doer, James Jensen. Jensen loves harnessing the latest technology to create life-changing moments. He also loves offering people the experience of flying without the usual money, time, and risk of death BASE jumping requires.
Combine the two and you’ve got JUMP: an unparalleled hyperreal experience.
When you watch GoPro footage of wingsuit flyers, you can’t help but imagine what it feels like to fly. And for most people, imagining is where it stops—until now. JUMP is using cutting-edge technology to create hyperreal 3D replicas of some of the world’s most breathtaking BASE jumps.
JUMP is all the adrenaline with none of the risk.
About James Jensen
James Jensen is an entrepreneur committed to solving problems related to how people interact and engage with each other daily. He was one of those kids who would take everything apart to see how it works. Now he creates experiences that utilize VR to transport people to another place. Jensen is always at the forefront of technology.
For more than two decades, he has worked in illustration, design, and interactive media for companies and clients, including Sony Entertainment, Disney, FOX, Dreamworks SK, MTV, and his own creative CG animation company, Sandman Studios. Jensen previously created and co-founded The VOID, a critically acclaimed immersive entertainment company.
