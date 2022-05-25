WILLOW GLEN TO UNVEIL LANDMARK NEIGHBORHOOD CLOCK
Many of the greatest cities in the world have clocks in the village center marking the passage of time, encouraging you to look up and notice the world around you, and serving as meeting spots.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republic Urban Properties, in partnership with the Willow Glen Neighborhood Association,will hold a ceremony to unveil what it expects will become an iconic downtown landmark, a beautiful clock that will adorn the 50-foot tower of Republic Urban Properties’ new headquarters in the heart of Willow Glen – the highest point in the neighborhood. The LED clock, seven feet in diameter, will illuminate on evenings and holidays.
— Mary Kenter Fox, Willow Glen Neighborhood Association Member
The idea for a clock was the brainchild of Mary Kenter Fox, longtime Willow Glen resident and member of the Willow Glen Neighborhood Association (WGNA). “Many of the greatest cities in the world have clocks in the village center marking the passage of time, encouraging you to look up and notice the world around you, and serving as meeting spots,” says Kenter. But making the concept a reality presented challenges, according to WGNA President De Anna Mirzadegan.“We loved the idea, but the cost and regulatory hurdles of installing a freestanding clock on public property put the concept out of reach,” she recalls.
Enter Republic Urban Properties, which is building its new headquarters at a prime location on the corner of Willow Street and Lincoln Avenue. Brian Yi, Republic’s Director of Investments, also serves on the WGNA board and suggested placing the clock on the tower of the new offices, a highly visible location that stands 50 feet above the surrounding streets. “It was actually serendipitous because there was a large space already available where we had originally planned to put our logo,” Yi explains.
A partnership quickly ensued. WGNA would raise the funds for the clock itself, with Republic covering any gaps in funding as well as the costs for installation and maintenance. “We were very appreciative of Republic’s desire not only to be part of our community, but their enthusiasm in wanting to make our downtown beautiful, thriving, and enjoyable,”says Mirzadegan.
“We believe strongly that community benefits are critical to any type of new development,” says Michael Van Every, President of Republic Urban Properties, “and this was an ideal way to enhance what is already a landmark building.” (“We Build Landmarks” is, after all, a Republic tagline.) “It’s such a simple idea, but it brings an important distinguishing feature to downtown Willow Glen,” he adds.
The clock itself is a classic design whose seven-foot diameter will be clearly visible, especially when illuminated at night. Its LED lighting affords an array of color options that can be used on holidays and special occasions. A commemorative plaque beneath the clock at street level bears the names of those who contributed to the clock’s fundraising campaign as well as a special poem written especially for the occasion by Peter Coe Verbica, a well-known poet, Bay Area resident, and direct descendant of Henry Coe, namesake of Henry Coe Park and Coe Avenue in Willow Glen.
WHEN: May 25, 2022
Where: 1098 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
Time: 11:00am - 12:00pm
Speakers:
Michael Van Every: President and Managing Partner of Republic Urban Properties
Vice President: Willow Glen Neighborhood Association
Dev Davis: San Jose City Councilmember
Cindy Chavez: Santa Clara County Supervisor
A reception will follow immediately, catered by Copita Tequileria y Comida, the restaurant that will soon occupy the clock tower building.
About Republic Urban Properties: Republic Urban Properties is the West Coast Division of the Republic Family of Companies, known for developing quality real estate throughout the United States, from land development and historic adaptive reuse to shopping malls. Republic specializes in transit-oriented and mixed-use projects, is involved in a number of projects in the public and private sector areas for acquisition and/or land joint venture partnerships, and ultimately, builds landmarks.
About the Willow Glen Neighborhood Association:
Established in 1973, the Willow Glen Neighborhood Association (WGNA) is a 501(4)c nonprofit community organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San José, CA.
