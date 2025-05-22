San Jose Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association Join Forces to Host District 3 Candidates Forum

San Jose Chamber of Commerce to Host District 3 Candidates Forum San Jose Downtown Association joins forces with the Chamber to host a pivotal evening of civic engagement.

District 3 candidates Gabby Chavez-Lopez and Anthony Tordillos will outline their priorities at a forum hosted by the San Jose Chamber and Downtown Association.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Jose Chamber of Commerce and the San Jose Downtown Association will host a Candidates Forum featuring the two candidates for the pivotal District 3 city council seat, Gabby Chavez-Lopez and Anthony Tordillos. Chamber President and CEO Leah Toeniskoetter and interim Downtown Association CEO Gumby Marques will moderate the May 22nd event, which takes place at the Rotary Summit Center downtown.﻿“District 3 encompasses the heart of downtown San Jose, and whoever fills this seat will play a key role in addressing the most pressing issues facing business owners and residents,” says Marques.Toeniskoetter hopes to press candidates on their ideas for strengthening the business base across the District, with a particular focus on small business and how to make the city more attractive as a sports and entertainment destination. “I’m interested in hearing how these candidates can build on the enormous, broad-based opportunities in front of us.”Attendees are invited to submit their questions in advance. Topics the Chamber and the Downtown Association expect to be addressed include: economic development, housing, public safety, transportation, support for business and the future of Downtown.The event will feature a moderated, solutions-focused conversation, highlighting each candidate’s vision for a more vibrant and prosperous San Jose.Noting that the recent runoff election was decided by a mere six votes, both Toeniskoetter and Marques describe the May 22nd Candidates Forum as an opportunity to engage voters and inform them about their choice in this important race.Event Details:When: Thursday, May 22nd, 20254:30-6:30 pmWhere: Rotary Summit Center88 S. 4th St., 7th floorSan Jose, CA 95112Click here for more information, or visit https://web.sjchamber.com/events

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.