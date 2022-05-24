Skillable Named to Training Industry Watch List for Custom Content Development

Skilling is a foundational element of learning, and our team is bringing performance testing into our customers’ courseware, allowing for hands-on practice to lead to validated skills development.” — Corey Hynes, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable has been selected by Training Industry for the 2022 Custom Content Development Watch List. This is the company’s seventh program recognition since May 2020, complementing their inclusion in the Top 20 Online Learning Library list and Watch List inclusion in the Experiential Learning, IT Training, Online Learning Library and Training Outsourcing categories (view the company’s accolades at skillable.com/trophy-case).

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their Top Custom Content Development list is based on thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience and expertise of custom content development providers, specifically on the following criteria:

• Breadth and quality of content developed, and services offered

• Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning services training market

• Client representation

• Business performance and growth

“This recognition honors the excellent work of our Enterprise Services team in creating content that is both tailored to our customers’ needs and innovative in its design,” said Corey Hynes, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “Skilling is a foundational element of learning, and our team is bringing assessment and performance testing into our customers’ courseware, allowing for hands-on practice to lead to validated skills development.”

“The emerging companies chosen for our Custom Content Development Watch List create a learning environment with their comprehensive solutions to align with business objectives,” said Tom Whelan, Director of Corporate Research at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies create this learning environment through developing engaging content with the latest learning technologies in gamification, eLearning and virtual training.”

View this year’s Custom Content Development Top 20 and Watch List companies on trainingindustry.com.

Looking to bring validated skills development to your courseware? Our Enterprise Services team can help you create the content you and your learners need. Learn more at skillable.com/services.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A three-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Global Knowledge and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform, generating nearly 2 million lab launches to date in 2022 (19% above last year at this time!) and more than 24 million lab launches over its tenure.