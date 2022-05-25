New 24Hour Detroit Streaming Network Promotes Detroit Small Businesses & Local Talent
24 Hours/Day, people can see videos of Detroiters & Detroit-Life, including music, performances & popular places in the City.
Now people can see Detroit positively 24hours/day!”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, U.S., May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now there's a way to see entertaining videos of Detroit & Detroit-Life 24 hours/day.
— Jamal (JB) Wheeler
At 24Hour-Detroit.com, watch videos of Detroiters at random events & places throughout the City.
Musical performances, dancing, festivals & more are all available on 24Hour-Detroit's multiple channels.
The videos on the Network are user-submitted & 100%-positive.
Local businesses, local performers and local artists are also featured on 24Hour-Detroit as well.
Viewers can also be paid for submitting their videos to the Network.
Started by Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit, a leading provider of advertisements in cellphones in Michigan, 24Hour-Detroit's goal is to capture positive authentic Detroit content & share it with the world.
24Hour-Detroit is viewable world-wide but only contains Detroit-centric content.
Detroiters can experience the excitement of seeing themselves & others on this new Network.
It's a 24hour showcase of Detroit-Life & Detroit people you won't see on the news or social media.
24Hour-Detroit also provides tourists & visitors to the City a welcoming ensemble of videos to introduce them to Detroit.
In their hotel rooms, at the airport or in their cars - visitors to the City can get a taste of Detroit with 24Hour-Detroit.
24Hour-Detroit is viewable on multiple devices - cellphones, laptops, tablets, desktops & TV's.
95% of 24Hour-Detroit is free to stream & requires no signup. However, some videos & channels are adult-natured and require payment.
Local businesses can advertise 3 different ways with 24Hour-Detroit:
1) Advertising on each of our Channel Pages
2) Advertising in-between videos (commercials)
3) Our Small Business Channel (3 free min total air time)
Easy Mobile Advertising plans to expand the 24Hour Streaming format to several other cities in 2022 & 2023.
JB Wheeler
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit
+1 888-348-3778
jb@easy-mobile-advertising.com
