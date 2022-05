New 24Hour Detroit Streaming Network Promotes Detroit Small Businesses & Local Talent

New 24Hour Detroit Streaming Network See Detroit videos 24Hours/Day! Watch 24Hour-Detroit on phones, laptops & TV's!

24 Hours/Day, people can see videos of Detroiters & Detroit-Life, including music, performances & popular places in the City.

Now people can see Detroit positively 24hours/day!” — Jamal (JB) Wheeler

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, U.S., May 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now there's a way to see entertaining videos of Detroit & Detroit-Life 24 hours/day.At 24Hour-Detroit.com , watch videos of Detroiters at random events & places throughout the City.Musical performances, dancing, festivals & more are all available on 24Hour-Detroit's multiple channels.The videos on the Network are user-submitted & 100%-positive.Local businesses, local performers and local artists are also featured on 24Hour-Detroit as well.Viewers can also be paid for submitting their videos to the Network.Started by Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit , a leading provider of advertisements in cellphones in Michigan, 24Hour-Detroit's goal is to capture positive authentic Detroit content & share it with the world.24Hour-Detroit is viewable world-wide but only contains Detroit-centric content.Detroiters can experience the excitement of seeing themselves & others on this new Network.It's a 24hour showcase of Detroit-Life & Detroit people you won't see on the news or social media.24Hour-Detroit also provides tourists & visitors to the City a welcoming ensemble of videos to introduce them to Detroit.In their hotel rooms, at the airport or in their cars - visitors to the City can get a taste of Detroit with 24Hour-Detroit.24Hour-Detroit is viewable on multiple devices - cellphones, laptops, tablets, desktops & TV's.95% of 24Hour-Detroit is free to stream & requires no signup. However, some videos & channels are adult-natured and require payment.Local businesses can advertise 3 different ways with 24Hour-Detroit:1) Advertising on each of our Channel Pages2) Advertising in-between videos (commercials)3) Our Small Business Channel (3 free min total air time)Easy Mobile Advertising plans to expand the 24Hour Streaming format to several other cities in 2022 & 2023.##################