New 24Hour Detroit Streaming Network Promotes Detroit Small Businesses & Local Talent

Now people can see Detroit positively 24hours/day!”
— Jamal (JB) Wheeler
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, U.S., May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now there's a way to see entertaining videos of Detroit & Detroit-Life 24 hours/day.

At 24Hour-Detroit.com, watch videos of Detroiters at random events & places throughout the City.

Musical performances, dancing, festivals & more are all available on 24Hour-Detroit's multiple channels.

The videos on the Network are user-submitted & 100%-positive.

Local businesses, local performers and local artists are also featured on 24Hour-Detroit as well.

Viewers can also be paid for submitting their videos to the Network.

Started by Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit, a leading provider of advertisements in cellphones in Michigan, 24Hour-Detroit's goal is to capture positive authentic Detroit content & share it with the world.

24Hour-Detroit is viewable world-wide but only contains Detroit-centric content.

Detroiters can experience the excitement of seeing themselves & others on this new Network.

It's a 24hour showcase of Detroit-Life & Detroit people you won't see on the news or social media.

24Hour-Detroit also provides tourists & visitors to the City a welcoming ensemble of videos to introduce them to Detroit.

In their hotel rooms, at the airport or in their cars - visitors to the City can get a taste of Detroit with 24Hour-Detroit.

24Hour-Detroit is viewable on multiple devices - cellphones, laptops, tablets, desktops & TV's.

95% of 24Hour-Detroit is free to stream & requires no signup. However, some videos & channels are adult-natured and require payment.

Local businesses can advertise 3 different ways with 24Hour-Detroit:
1) Advertising on each of our Channel Pages
2) Advertising in-between videos (commercials)
3) Our Small Business Channel (3 free min total air time)

Easy Mobile Advertising plans to expand the 24Hour Streaming format to several other cities in 2022 & 2023.

JB Wheeler
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit
+1 888-348-3778
jb@easy-mobile-advertising.com
Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


