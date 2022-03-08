Local Company Creates 24Hr Streaming Channels to Help Detroit Small Businesses Advertise
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit has created a network of 24-Hr Streaming Channels that highlight Detroit Small Businesses & Detroit Talent
I believe we can make advertising Detroit small businesses & Detroit culture profitable for all!”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit entrepreneur, Jamal JB Wheeler, continues to rollout new ways to help local small businesses advertise directly to cellphones & cut their print costs.
His company, Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit, has created a new network of 24-Hr Streaming Channels that highlight & promote Detroit area small businesses & talent.
It's called The Detroit Streaming Network (DSN).
The first 2 channels available are the "Music in Detroit" channel & the "Places-2-Go" channel.
These 2 channels show 24-hr video footage of Detroit music (local performances, artists & events)
- as well as popular Detroit places to go (local nightclubs, bowling alleys, comedy clubs & more).
These 24-hr streaming channels promote Detroit places, events & businesses - as well as provide ad space/time for Detroit area businesses to reach new potential local customers.
These channels also provide a positive image of Detroit & information to attract tourists & business investment.
By Memorial Weekend 2022, the DSN will have 4 Detroit-themed 24-hr streaming channels live:
* the Music-in-Detroit channel
* the Places-2-Go channel
* the Detroit-Small-Business channel
* the Detroit-Spotlight channel
- with ad time available on all the channels as well as ad space on the channel's homepages.
100% of the streaming channels content is Detroit-themed - while advertisers are from Metro-Detroit & beyond.
As always, Easy Mobile Advertising is offering a FREE 14-DAY TRIAL PERIOD for Metro-Detroit small businesses to advertise on the network - as well as longer timeslots for sponsored content.
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit also helps local small businesses & organizations send Text Ads, Location Ads & Local Website Ads directly to consenting cellphones
- as well as build free professional-grade websites.
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit is Michigan's leading cellphone advertising provider.
