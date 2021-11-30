Detroit Entrepreneur gives away Free Advertising to local Detroit Small Businesses
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit is giving away free advertising to support Detroit's small business community
Every Business Needs Advertising... & some businesses don't have websites!”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local entrepreneur, Jamal (JB) Wheeler, is giving back to Detroit's small business community this holiday season.
— Jamal (JB) Wheeler
Starting Dec. 1, 2021 - his company, Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit, is giving away FREE advertising to local Detroit small businesses.
"Small businesses are the heart & soul of any local economy... I just want to do everything I can to support Detroit's small businesses, entrepreneurs & creative artists", JB Wheeler says.
Local businesses & artists in the Greater Detroit area who sign up for free advertising can choose between free text advertising, free location advertising or a free website created & managed for them.
Text advertising will allow businesses to reach customers (& potential customers) by text - anywhere in the U.S.
Location advertising lets businesses advertise to nearby cellphones at their business - or at other popular places, areas & events.
For other business needs, a professional-grade website can be created & managed quickly - allowing businesses & artists to focus on their core operations.
"Every business needs advertising! And many businesses don't have functional or professional websites... so we're just trying to help supply things Detroit small businesses already need", says JB Wheeler.
Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit, started in 2012, helps local small businesses, political campaigns & organizations advertise to consenting cellphones.
"It's a win-win-win for us... We get to help local businesses. We get to help the local economy & add jobs. Plus, if we do a good job - we get a new potential client out of it as well," JB Wheeler added, "So, win-win-win!"
For details on how to sign up for FREE ADVERTISING from Easy Mobile Advertising of Detroit click here.
