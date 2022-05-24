Submit Release
Former Top Gun Pilot Brick Conners Available for Interviews on new Top Gun Movie

Brick Conners

Brick Conners is a former Navy Captain and Top Gun Pilot

Fighter Pilot Parent book cover

Fighter Pilot Parent: Leading Your Kids with Lessons from the Cockpit

Top Gun Pilot Author of "Fighter Pilot Parent: Leading Your Kids with Lessons from the Cockpit” Talks Leadership and the Next Generation of Top Gun Parents

Brick Conners was a Top Gun pilot and Navy Captain who’s currently City Manager of Port Hueneme, California. He’s author of “Fighter Pilot Parent: Leading Your Kids with Lessons from the Cockpit.”
— Brick Conners
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brick Conners is a former Top Gun pilot and Navy Captain who’s currently City Manager of Port Hueneme, in Ventura County, California. He’s also the author of “Fighter Pilot Parent: Leading Your Kids with Lessons from the Cockpit.”

Brick was on the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier when the original Top Gun movie was filmed – with the cast onboard. Brick is available for interviews and speaking engagement on his take on the new Top Gun movie and how it could spark the next generation of fighter pilots – and fighter pilot parents.

Brick is also an excellent speaker on leadership and team building. As Commander of Naval Base Ventura County he oversaw a workforce of 17,000+ enlisted and civilian employees.

