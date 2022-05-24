Blunt Brunch Announces New Co-Host Events in Five Southwest Cities
In tandem to the Blunt Brunch national tour, co-founders Parisa Rad and Adelia Carrillo, have expanded their networking series to include co-hosting opportunities in five southwest cities.
The cannabis networking group for women executives will now offer socials in Albuquerque, Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix, and Tucson.
Through our co-hosts, we’re able to amplify our reach and make our community more accessible to a greater number of people”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blunt Brunch, a networking organization for women executives in the cannabis industry, today announced its official co-host partners for Albuquerque, Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Tucson. Co-hosts will lead local events in their cities starting on May 28, 2022, through May 27, 2023.
— Parisa Rad, Blunt Brunch co-founder and co-host
Even before Blunt Brunch went national in April 2022, co-founders Parisa Rad and Adelia Carrillo realized their community was growing beyond their flagship series in Phoenix, garnering interest from high-profile executives across the country. With a desire to expand their Blunt Brunch calendar in other key markets, Rad and Carrillo created co-host socials to continue cultivating more intimate networking groups in conjunction with their national, large-scale events.
The official Blunt Brunch co-hosts of 2022-2023 include:
Phoenix, Arizona
Melissa “MJ” Stapley, CEO of MJ Hybrid Solutions.
Iman Hawkins, Regional Manager of FourTwenty Collections.
Tucson, Arizona
Grace Watson, Cannabis Insurance Executive at Assured Partners.
San Diego, California
Dawne M. Morris, CEO of Proteus420.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jessica Velazquez, Managing Partner & Founder of Indiva Advisors, LLP.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Jade Berrien-Hill, Southwest Regional Market Manager of Airo Brands.
Carmen Toma, COO of Hippie Chicks Edibles.
“We are honored to have these seven women continue our mission of empowering women executives on a local level,” stated Blunt Brunch co-founder Carrillo, who also serves as co-founder of EventHi and has been involved in the cannabis industry since its inception.
Rad is also an industry veteran and established influencer known as “DaMarijuanaMomma”. Beyond her leadership role as co-founder at Blunt Brunch, she serves as president of FourTwenty Collections.
“Providing women with a space to connect authentically and build strong industry relationships has always been our goal. Through our co-hosts, we’re able to amplify our reach and make our community more accessible to a greater number of people,” said Rad.
Future stops on the national Blunt Brunch tour include Hollywood, California, July 27; Scottsdale, Arizona, September 21; and Las Vegas, Nevada, November 15. For more information on local co-host events, visit bluntbrunch.com or on social media @Blunt.Brunch.
About Blunt Brunch:
Established in 2021, Blunt Brunch was co-founded by cannabis veterans Parisa Rad and Adelia Carrillo with the goal of empowering and connecting women in the Arizona cannabis market. Blunt Brunch events are monthly and include a guest speaker, a unique brunch spot or a new activity. Blunt Brunch events are intimate and exclusive. After a year of intimate events the co-founders launched Blunt Brunch nationally taking the series on the road hosting quarterly events in legal markets including Illinois, California, Arizona and Nevada. The duo recently announced a Blunt Brunch co-hosting opportunity giving women in five cities access to hosting their own Blunt Brunch events. To learn more, visit the website at www.bluntbrunch.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin @Blunt.Brunch.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other