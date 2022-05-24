Recent Survey Shows Two Out of Every Five People Suffer with Mental Health

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Idaho Health and Wellness Company Microbe Formulas Shares Article on Ways to Aid a Positive Mind-Body Journey

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health is increasingly at the forefront of modern day societal issues. In recent times, the CDC surveyed 5,000 adults to find that roughly 2 out of every 5 of them had some adverse mental health condition. This includes anxiety, depression, PTSD, and substance abuse. More alarming, those numbers are four times higher than in 2019, the year prior to the study.

As May is Mental Health Awareness Month, holistic health company Microbe Formulas seeks to add their voice to this increasingly vital topic by sharing their article, 4 Ways to Be Fully Present and Mindful in Your Health Journey, written by popular blogger and health advocate Holly Bertone.

In the article, Bertone shares how gratitude, meditation, mindful movement, and positive affirmations can help those struggling with mental health.

“A three-month study of almost 2,000 participants conducted over nine months has shown a positive correlation between gratitude and life satisfaction,” says Bertone. “Basically, gratitude increases life satisfaction, resulting in even more gratitude.”

Bertone lists these four personal benefits that can come from the positive, continuing cycle of gratitude:

Better mental and physical health

High-quality relationships

Increased prosocial behavior

More meaningful lives

Along with gratitude, Bertone lists meditation as a way to promote a healthy mentality. The practice of clearing the mind and trying to be present in the moment has been linked to anxiety and depression support, better sleep, and even pain reduction.

The third recommendation Bertone makes is mindful movement, which benefits more than just physical health. The mental clarity associated with mindful movement can have a significant reduction in anxiety and depression. The mindful part of movement correlates to slow, significant movements, like stretching, tai chi, walking, or yoga.

Lastly, positive affirmations promote self-love and allow our minds to have more of a positive space. Bertone shares, “Daily affirmations may decrease stress, which has been shown to have health benefits of its own. Less stress can promote better sleep, increase the body’s resistance to sickness, shorten recovery time from illness, and even make weight control easier.”

To read more about these four practices to promote mental wellness, read the full article in Microbe’s Learning Center.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

