The Accelerator Bringing Solutions to Both Sides of the Table

The Green Accelerator Comes to Davos

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, May 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Green Accelerator comes to Davos on 25th of May 2022 (Davos, Switzerland) at the exclusive Hotel Seehof that curates an invitation-only platform for companies, forward thinking executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and start-ups working on solutions to climate change.The event seeks to showcase climate solutions, cultivate connectivity and cooperation to advance climate action, the United Nations SDGs, and to support the transition to a green and regenerative economy.Curated and geared up in advance to the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UNFCCC (COP 27) in Egypt this year, the Green Accelerator will begin with remarks from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital and the BMW Foundation.The forum is timely and a follow-up from the recent 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow more commonly referred to as COP26 which was the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).The significant impact of climate change has been a dominant cause for concern globally, gaining attention from investors with venture capital and the tech ecosystem has seen a dramatic interest in climate start-ups, but the significant challenge is scale. The Green Accelerator seeks to address these challenges within the green ecosystem where innovators get to meet their angel capital and investors can play their part in decarbonization and gain access to some of these off-market deals.The event will feature pitches from twenty pre-selected climate start-ups leading the green transition. Moderating the Green Accelerator start-up pitch session is leading Silicon Valley entrepreneur and impact investor, Sara Ahmadian. She founded Anar Ventures and has an eco-friendly blockchain company in stealth. Commenting on the event she remarks:“It’s thrilling that each founder pitching their start-up created a company to make a critical impact—not only for their corner of the globe, but for the betterment of everyone.”Some of the start-ups participating are Lubomila Jordanova, the Founder and CEO of PlanA.Earth, a Berlin-based start-up developing an end-to-end platform that enables companies to measure, monitor and reduce their environmental footprint and improve their ESG performance. She is also the Co-Founder of the Greentech Alliance, a community of 500+ start-ups which are connected to over 350+ advisors from VC, media and business, who help them monthly with advice and feedback. She is a Marshall Fund Fellow for 2021 and ranked within the 100 Top Women in Germany 2020.Patricia Bubner, the CEO & Co-Founder of Orbillion will also be featured. Orbillion crafts premium cell-cultured meat from top quality heritage breeds. Through their advanced bioprocessing their technology is able to rapidly isolate, screen and select cells that are best suited for commercial scale food production. Orbillion is able to move 18X faster and is 10X cheaper than other cell-cultured meat companies and looks to meet the relevant price points to bring down cell-cultured meat.Dino Costa, Chief of Operations & Co-Founder of Twingtec, the first mobile MW Scale Energy Drone that have a +10% added impact on carbon reduction. Wind Energy Drones have the potential to reduce today’s annual 51 gigatons of CO2_eq emissions by 10% additionally to 33% of the projected reduction from currently renewable technologies like convention wind turbines, hydro and PV.The Green Accelerator focuses on bringing catalytic, patient capital into the mix with presence from emerging market impact investors like Barbara Ann Bernard, the Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital to the stage. A second panel before the climate pitch is moderated by Global Impact Strategist Nisaa Jetha , specialising in ESG, impact and net-zero catalytic solutions, will lead the discussions around Planetary Boundaries with Professor Johan Rockstrom. Rockstrom, an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre. He is also known for the trending Netflix Documentary “Breaking Boundaries” that outlines the Science of Our Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough that follows the scientific journey of Rockström and his team’s discovery of the nine planetary boundaries we as a species must stay within for the stability of our planet and the future of humanity.Commenting on the event, Nisaa Jetha remarks:“With any new industry emerging, bringing all stakeholders to the table is key – the accelerator manages to have presence across government, academia, the financial sector, industry and innovation and this is where we can build”.Other keynotes include Dr. Bryan Scheler, the Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing at the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt. The BMW foundation Herbert Quandt promotes responsible leadership and inspires global leaders to work towards a peaceful, just and sustainable future that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda. The Respond Accelerator is a BMW Foundation accelerator program operated by UnternehmerTUM. It is the first accelerator program that supports responsible leadership and seeks to further scale sustainable business models. The program supports founders who use entrepreneurial approaches to work towards a peaceful, just, and sustainable future in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda.The Founder of In-Events, Zdenka Rezacova remarks:"I curated this platform as I was looking to find tangible ways to further the green transition. I hope this inspires positive climate action"The Green Accelerator is being held in Davos as a Side Event to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings. 