Cannabis Marketing Association Summit Announces Speaker and Session Line-Up Coming to Denver June 7 - 9
Lisa Buffo, CEO and founder of the Cannabis Marketing Association, presents the first in-person Cannabis Marketing Summit gathering marketing professionals from all over the country June 7-9 in Denver.
Cannabis Marketing Association first in-person Summit will have 32 educational sessions, an expo floor, an outdoor lounge, yard games, and an after party.
The content at the Cannabis Marketing Summit is designed to help cannabis marketers that are serious about propelling their businesses to the forefront of the global industry.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA) is excited to announce its Cannabis Marketing Summit (CMS) is making its in-person debut this June 7 - 9 in Denver, Colorado with Platinum Sponsor DOPE Marketing.
— Lisa Buffo, Cannabis Marketing Association founder and CEO
The Cannabis Marketing Summit, hosted at the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park, is the annual event for cannabis marketers and communications professionals. CMS will evaluate the current state of cannabis marketing and teach the practical tools, tactics, and data that produce effective strategies and campaigns for cannabis brands across the country.
“It’s incredibly difficult for cannabis businesses to navigate marketing. They often have small budgets, small teams, and have to maximize their return on investment in an advertising environment that isn’t very friendly to the cannabis industry,” said Lisa Buffo, Founder & CEO of Cannabis Marketing Association, “The content at the Cannabis Marketing Summit is designed to help cannabis marketers that are serious about propelling their businesses to the forefront of the global industry.”
Previous years’ virtual events attracted attendees from across North America and abroad representing prominent brands, retailers, and marketing agencies from all major markets.
The 2022 Summit spans two and a half days with over 30 content sessions, solo presentations, an exhibition hall, networking events, and an after party.
Executives from Curaleaf, Wana Brands, Ascend Wellness Holdings, PharmaCann, The Clear, Schwazze, Flowhub, Glasshouse Group, Cookies, MJBiz and the Colorado Cannabis Business Office are a few of the speakers.
Sessions include:
- Compliance in Cannabis Marketing: Defining the Gray Areas and Navigating Big Tech
- Alcohol, CPG, & Cannabis Marketing: Differences, Similarities, and What We Can Learn from Established Industries
- Email Marketing for Cannabis Businesses: How to Effectively Use Your Most Powerful Owned Channel
- Budtenders and Brand Ambassadors: Managing Consistent Messaging and Creating Allies at the Point of Sale
- The Power of Product Data for Dispensaries: Driving E-Commerce Traffic and Revenue
Reserve your space and learn, play, and network with the cannabis industry’s top communications professionals in the heart of Colorado’s cultural cannabis hub this June 7 - 9! Registration is now open for ticket purchases. Brands and retailers who have a ticket to the Summit can register for free pop-up space at the Welcome Reception on Tuesday, June 7.
There are a limited number of sponsorship and expo hall opportunities available. Please contact info@marketingcannabis.org to secure your brand activation at the Cannabis Marketing Summit.
About Cannabis Marketing Association
Cannabis Marketing Association is a membership organization focused on education and best practices for industry marketers. CMA’s mission is to bring a positive perception to, and authentic understanding of, cannabis and its consumers around the world. CMA does this by supporting the professional growth of cannabis communications professionals by providing industry education, cultivating community, and establishing best practices. For more information about Cannabis Marketing Association or Cannabis Marketing Summit, please visit www.TheCannabisMarketingAssociation.com
