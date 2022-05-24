Flags for the Fallen, Pooler, Georgia at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

Flags for the Fallen Honor given to the Fallen Flags for the Fallen Seal

For Memorial Day, Georgia museum places 26,000 48-star flags in memory of WWII casualties from the Eighth Air Force

POOLER, GEORGIA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flags for the Fallen, a public event for Memorial Day week at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force at 175 Bourne Ave., in Pooler, Georgia, on May 26 through May 30.

The museum will present the second annual Flags for the Fallen during which 26,000 48-star flags will adorn the museum’s Memorial Garden. Over 400 volunteers are expected to participate from the Greater Savannah, Georgia area.

The U.S. Army’s Eighth Air Force was activated in Savannah in 1942 and deployed to England. Between 1943 and 1945 in World War II, 26,000 Eighth Air Force airmen were lost.

A “Roll Call for the Fallen Eagles” will be broadcast throughout the garden, calling the names of the Eighth Air Force’s WWII fallen airmen by name, bomb or fighter group, and date of death.

Eighth Air Force WWII veterans, men in their late 90s and early 100s, are attending opening and Memorial Day ceremonies and other activities during the five-day event.

WWII reenactors will present “Women in the Eighth Air Force in England” and reenact mission briefings on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29. An Eighth Air Force WWII veterans' discussion panel is slated for Sunday, May 29.

A book signing on Sunday, May 29 at 2:30 PM EST with 100-year-old B-17 Flying Fortress pilot John “Lucky” Luckadoo and author Kevin Maurer for their new book “Damn Lucky: One Man's Courage During the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History.”

In addition to the activities taking place at the museum, the Commemorative Air Force will sell warbird rides on four WWII aircraft, including the “Texas Raiders” B-17 Flying Fortress, at the nearby Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport’s Sheltair Aviation (FBO) from May 26 through May 30. The warbird ride flight path will take the B-17 over the 26,000 48-star flags in the museum’s Memorial Garden multiple times per day.

The public can sponsor 48-star flags in honor of the fallen airmen for $10 each by texting 26K to 50155.

About the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force preserves for all Americans the stories of courage, character and patriotism displayed by men and women of the Eighth Air Force from WWII to the present.