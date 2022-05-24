Hemp Seed Oil is the Key Ingredient in Vido's Health & Beauty USA Skincare Products
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
HSO Moisturizes, Reduces Inflammation and is High in Antioxidants
HSO is great for the skin because it has anti-inflammatory properties.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemp Seed Oil is the perfect ingredient in skincare products.
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA
“HSO moisturizes, reduces inflammation, and provides high levels of antioxidants,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “HSO’s anti-inflammatory properties allow it to treat skincare issues.”
Inflammation is a common cause of a variety of skin conditions.
“There are several symptoms of skincare inflammation, such as itching, burning, redness, blisters or pimples, and cracked skin,” Plummer said. “HSO is great for the skin because it has anti-inflammatory properties.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products contain Hemp Seed Oil and are packed with vitamins A, C, and E, and other natural essential oils to create herbal elixirs that enhance the skin’s appearance.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products include:
● Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
● Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream that provides intensive moisturizing care.
● Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.
Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company, said Hemp Seed Oil’s health benefits come from a high concentration of three polyunsaturated fatty acids.
“HSO’s 3:1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids is considered perfect to maximize the oil’s health benefits in humans,” Troy Plummer said. “Because of its skincare benefits, Hemp Seed Oil has become popular with consumers.”
Iva and Troy said Vido’s Health & Beauty USA recently introduced its skincare product line to buyers from large and small retailers throughout the country.
“We are looking to expand our presence in the U.S.,” Iva and Troy said. “We have a product that has skincare health benefits with ingredients, especially HSO, that work. Consumers are looking for skincare products that have natural ingredients.”
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is the exclusive distributor of skincare products in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty of Europe.
For more information, visit vidos-usa.com or follow at @vidosusa.
Robert Grant
InHealthMedia
+1 561-544-0719
email us here