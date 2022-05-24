COVID-19 Daily Update 5-24-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 24, 2022, there are currently 2,236 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 14 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,932 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Berkeley County and a 62-year old female from Berkeley County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Harrison County, an 83-year old female from Boone County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Wyoming County, an 86-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Summers County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 101-year old female from Wood County. These deaths range from February to May 2022.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is one too many, and we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic including getting vaccinated and boosted.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (32), Berkeley (155), Boone (26), Braxton (3), Brooke (15), Cabell (134), Calhoun (4), Clay (6), Doddridge (5), Fayette (56), Gilmer (4), Grant (6), Greenbrier (64), Hampshire (11), Hancock (37), Hardy (11), Harrison (132), Jackson (4), Jefferson (76), Kanawha (238), Lewis (13), Lincoln (27), Logan (60), Marion (107), Marshall (48), Mason (39), McDowell (14), Mercer (77), Mineral (33), Mingo (30), Monongalia (146), Monroe (25), Morgan (16), Nicholas (37), Ohio (75), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (3), Preston (22), Putnam (59), Raleigh (152), Randolph (37), Ritchie (8), Roane (19), Summers (9), Taylor (26), Tucker (4), Tyler (5), Upshur (19), Wayne (15), Webster (3), Wetzel (14), Wirt (8), Wood (46), Wyoming (13). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 and older are recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate free COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.​