West Virginia Department of Human Services Announces Updated Child Care Services Data

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) today released new data on child care services and families who receive child care subsidies, highlighting the essential role these subsidies play for working families across the state.

Currently, there are 1,391 licensed child care providers with 128 new provider applications under review, and 44,941 available slots in West Virginia. The State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2025 child care services budget includes a total of $124,290,526. Of this, $7,977,036 comes from general revenue funds, while $116,313,490 is appropriated from federal sources.

DoHS plays a critical role in supporting child care through subsidies that help West Virginia families afford care, licensing child care facilities, conducting quality reviews, and providing education support for child care professionals.

As of April 2024, the latest available data for West Virginia families receiving child care subsidies reveals:



12,293 children in 7,211 families benefited from subsidized child care during the month.

The average family size was three.

84.88% of families were headed by a single parent.

97.43% of families were in employment, education, or training with 86.91% reporting employment income.

87.32% of families contributed parental co-pays.

Only 2.66% of families reported income from TANF assistance, and just 0.04% reported income from SNAP benefits, emphasizing the self-sufficiency of most families who rely on child care subsidies.



The average monthly cost of care per child was $671.80, with parents covering 14.69% of this cost and the program covering 85.31%. For children under one year of age, monthly expenditures averaged $645.45, while expenditures for school-aged children (six and older) were $526.07. A significant 64.01% of total child care expenditures went to children under six years of age.

Eligibility for child care subsidies is determined by a household’s income being at or below 85% of the State Median Income for their family size. To qualify, parents or guardians must be employed, self-employed, in school or training, foster parents, or involved with Child Protective Services. Temporary eligibility for up to 90 days is also available for those actively searching for employment.

“The majority of families who benefit from child care subsidies are hardworking West Virginians who are balancing employment, education, or training while providing for their families,” said Janie Cole, DoHS Bureau for Family Assistance Commissioner. “These are not individuals who are relying solely on public assistance programs, but rather, they are active members of the workforce contributing to the state’s economy. The goal is to provide the necessary support that enables them to pursue their careers while ensuring their children receive quality care.”

To view and apply for career opportunities that support West Virginia families, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/wv.

