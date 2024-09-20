West Virginia Department of Health Urges Vigilance During Respiratory Season

As respiratory illnesses continue to evolve through the fall season, the West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is urging residents to remain vigilant against flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). West Virginians may evaluate their risk utilizing the state's updated Pan Respiratory Dashboard, which now tracks RSV and flu in addition to COVID-19.

This respiratory season marks a significant advancement in public health with the introduction of new vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved updated COVID-19 vaccines tailored to new variants, providing enhanced protection against evolving strains. There are three RSV vaccines now available for adults 60 years and older to help prevent serious infection and hospitalization among those at increased risk for severe RSV. Additionally, the maternal RSV vaccine or infant immunization with the RSV monoclonal antibody is recommended. Beyfortus became available in July of 2023, offering crucial protection for infants under eight months old. Pregnant women should get a single dose of the maternal RSV vaccine (Pfizer’s Abrysvo) during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy sometime between September through January.

“Vaccination remains one of our most effective tools in reducing severe illness and hospitalization from respiratory viruses,” said Dept. of Health Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “While the risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 has decreased due to widespread vaccination and previous exposure, new variants continue to pose a threat, especially to those who are unvaccinated, elderly, or have underlying health conditions.”

In addition to staying up-to-date with vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends practicing good respiratory hygiene, including regular hand washing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, staying home and away from others while sick and frequent cleaning and disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces.

“We are fortunate to have an unprecedented array of resources available to protect our health this respiratory season,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer. “With the latest vaccines for COVID-19 and RSV now at our disposal, coupled with proven hygiene practices, we are in a strong position to combat these illnesses. I strongly urge every West Virginian to seize this opportunity to get vaccinated and adhere to good hygiene habits. By doing so, we can significantly reduce the risk of serious illness and protect our families and communities.”

For more information on how to stay safe and healthy this season, visit, https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/tools-resources/index.html



